Youtuber David Dobrik could count on Johnny Depp’s lawyers for his trial against Jeff Wittek

The whole world stopped to contemplate the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heardand the lawyers who represented the actor have become real celebrities after the attention received by the event. Now, the celebrities who are in legal trouble from the fat you know who you can call if they want to start with an advantage, and it seems that the youtuber David Dobrickwith more than eighteen million subscribers on YouTube, could be one of your next clients.

This network star has imminent legal proceedings with one of his old friends and YouTube collaborators, jeff wittekwho in 2020 suffered serious eye injuries after being the victim of an accident during the recording of one of Dobrik’s vlogs. This scandal, together with the accusations of cover-up against another of his collaborators, Dominykas Zeglaitis, accused of sexual assault, made YouTube demonetize all of the YouTuber’s content, and brands immediately withdraw their sponsorship. Dobrik decided to leave the platform for a while, and returned in 2021but it takes about five months without uploading content.

According to the youtuber, he is immersed in the creation of own chain of pizzerias, which could open at the end of this summer. But there are many who think that, if he is so absent from the networks, it is because he is spending time prepare your legal defense against Jeff Wittek. If he lost, he would be forced to compensate his former friend with 10 million dollars, so having a defense like that of the lawyers who helped Johnny Depp would come in handy. We will have to wait to see if this alliance finally becomes a reality!