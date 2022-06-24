“You can’t be a breath of fresh air twice”: first reactions to ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

the saga of Thor was considered the flattest and least interesting in the MCU…until Taika Waititi had the reins. Then the God of Thunder Chris Hemsworth he turned out to have charisma, his mythological deeds were hilarious, and finally he turned out to be a suitable candidate to join the Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s what he did at the end of Avengers: Endgameand is the starting point of Thor: Love and Thunder. The film that returns Waititi to the Marvel Universe, along with the Jane Foster Natalie Portman turned into Mighty Thor.

The expectations towards love and thunder are conveniently high thanks to agile and colorful trailers, and while Ms Marvel follows its journey on Disney+ all eyes are on the next MCU feature film, in theaters on July 8. It won’t be until three days before the critical embargo is lifted and we can find out what the press thinks, but until then we can content ourselves with a few reactions from fans who recently attended the premiere of love and thunder. It should be borne in mind, however, that these reactions are always much more enthusiastic than the official reviews… hence, if they have drawbacks, it is reasonable to fear.

Of love and thunder some say, for example, that it is less fresh than Thor: Ragnarök, while the additions of Bale and Portman are praised. Here are a few opinions:

Erik Davisof fandango Y Rotten Tomatoes, considers her another classic movie Thor“. “It’s everything I wanted it to be. Big, colorful and bizarre battles fueled by Guns N’Roses to fuel a hopelessly romantic tale of finding love in unexpected places. Christian Bale and Russell Crowe are especially good. And Korg!” Then ask for a spinoff for Portman and the Valkyrie Tessa Thompson.

The editor Jacob Kleinmann recognizes that “can’t match the visual or comedic barrage of ragnarok, but Taika Waititi makes up for it with an emotionally mature Marvel movie. It’s also very funny (Natalie has jokes) and has one of the most visually stunning scenes in MCU history.”

Andrew J Salazar, of Discussing Filmensures that “It gets better when you don’t desperately try to regain the magic of ragnarok. Most of the humor doesn’t land as well as the first time around, but Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale make the most of it.”

The critic Matt Neglia describes her as “an electrifying action movie, with lots of laughs (and screaming goats!) and a deep story about absent gods and our desire for love. Natalie Portman returns with a vengeance and Christian Bale shines as the terrifying Gorr. Best movie ever.” Thor till the date”.

lyra hale falls into the common place of considering it “the best movie Marvel has made so far.” and clarify “not kidding”. I haven’t laughed so hard since ragnarok and I’ve been excited about Marvel in a way I haven’t felt since end game. Also, bring scarves. The ride is great from start to finish!”

Caitlyn Tyrrell, of The Illuminardibelieves that “It exceeds all expectations, balancing madness with heartwarming, character-driven stories. Christian Bale is at the top and Natalie Portman is truly exceptional. Waititi may have delivered the best film of Phase 4 of the MCU.”

According to Joey Magidson, “is a fun, balanced, largely self-contained Marvel adventure. Though it’s not as surprising as ragnarok, is further proof that Taika Waititi knows how to make Thor cool. Heart and humor mix again to make us have a good time.”

Katilyn Booth says to have “Thoughts and feelings about the movie, a lot of which are spoilers, and some of which I don’t like.” It seems that I have not convinced you much in relation to ragnarok: “You can’t be a breath of fresh air twice, so you have to turn up the emotional connection to the characters and the plot. love and thunder she tries and fails, and is strangely restrained. It’s a shame”.

Rachel Leishman exclaims “fuck”. “It’s the perfect mix of Taika at his best with comedy and a punch to the gut. I ended this movie emotionally satiated while sobbing, everything is perfect. I root for this daddy soundtrack. In the words of my new favorite characters: ‘ahhh’ “.

The producer simon thompson considers her “a vivid, vibrant blast that delivers. Hemsworth’s Thor remains the jewel in Marvel’s crown. Bale’s Gorr is a killer boogeyman that blends folksy and creepy. Portman’s Foster and Thompson’s Valkyrie They make a world-class couple. Crowe’s Zeus is delicious.”

