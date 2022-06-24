WWE wants to avoid a class action lawsuit with evidence in the bribery case at all costs

WWE is still in the media spotlight due to the alleged bribery scandal and Vince McMahon’s decision to step aside, handing over his position as WWE Director and General Counsel to his daughter Stephanie McMahon.

The company tried to mitigate the blow of the bribery case with the movement of Vince McMahon, but WWE still has a long way to go before getting back on track. In recent days, it has been reported that several law firms want a thorough investigation of what happened.

At the time of writing this news, there are 9 law firms that have agreed to prepare a class action lawsuit for the losses in the price of the shares. WWE was worth nearly $69 a share before the Wall Street Journal broke the scandal, and the stock is currently worth $59.46. This gradual decline has caused WWE to lose a value of 578 million dollars in eight days.

According to Dave Meltzer, a journalist for the Wrestling Observer, the goal of the class action lawsuit is to sit down Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis and make them testify under oath after file a claim with evidence. However, as happened with the Saudi Arabia case, WWE wants to avoid that situation and will try to reach an out-of-court settlement.

On that occasion, there were more than 20 companies involved in the investigation. This prompted the company to pay a $39 million out-of-court settlement, largely to keep details of its negotiations with Saudi Arabia regarding television rights and the flight on which a host of superstars were secret. retained. The lawsuit at the time had prepared staff members who had agreed to testify, as well as people involved in the television negotiations.

