WWE superstar would be helping Veer Mahaan improve his qualities

For months, WWE was promoting the arrival of Veer Mahaan on Monday Night Raw. The famous message that said “Veer is coming” became very popular among the followers of the product after issuing the same so many times. Since his arrival, WWE has handled him as a strong heel and has destroyed his opponents, including Rey and Dominic Mysterio.

At the WWE house show on June 18 in Rapid City, South Dakota, Mahaan got a win over Robert Roode. This was done because WWE has specifically chosen Roode to work with Mahaan so that he can “teach” him. Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE sees Roode as someone who can be a good teacher for mahan.

Meltzer wrote: “they (WWE) are doing this match at all live events even though they are both heels, basically with the idea that Roode can be a good teacher for Mahaan“.

A few weeks ago, it was reported that WWE had paired Roode with Omos for a similar reason, so it is clear that WWE thinks very highly of Roode as a veteran worker. After being off television since April, Roode and Ziggler returned to television a few weeks ago to face Omos and MVPbut have since disappeared again.

