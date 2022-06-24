WWE holds an internal meeting to address the Vince McMahon case

According to information from the website, PWInsider There was a meeting between WWE managers to address the Vince McMahon situation, which was preceded by his daughter Stephanie McMahon. The same, who is now the interim president of the company and who wanted to set the course for this meeting with the motto “all hands to work”.

Also according to this version of events, Stephanie McMahon was honest and acknowledged that everyone knows that the Board of Directors is investigating her father and that he has decided to step aside. Likewise, He assured that he will do everything he can for the company during his time in this position, confirming his love for WWE and his father.

On the other hand, it was ensured that Stephanie’s role has been very participatory the first days in office, especially in meetings that her father would normally have been involved in. Contradicting those who said that his appointment would be just a paper figurehead.

Finally, The appointment of Stephanie McMahon in the position was officially ratified this Wednesday, during the presentation that WWE made before the Securities and Exchange Commission, where the company’s new organization chart was presented.

