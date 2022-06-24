wireless headphones from 56 euros to 14 euros

Share

We have come across this offer of those who make history on Amazon. A 70% discount coupon to apply to mid-range headphones, such as Redmi Buds 3 or HUAWEI Freebuds 4i, which leaves the final price at 14 euros. Its official price is 55.99 euros and now Amazon promotes them for 46.89 euros.

Not long ago we launched an offer with a price close to 35 euros, and today it completely collapses almost giving them away. The SoundPEATS TrueAir 2 are some very good headphones, for its price, especially now for 14 euros. They are wireless, with a long-lasting battery, noise cancellation and great sound.

valid coupon until july 11.

Get an extra 70% discount on these headphones

The SoundPEATS TrueAir 2 are a great example that if you want you can make headphones with good benefits and without emptying the taxpayer’s pocket, as Apple does with all its models. It is good that they are good, but not for so many boasts. These from SoundPEATS are great, they have a great sound thanks to the Qualcomm QCC3040 processor and a very high level noise cancellation for its 4 strategically placed microphones.

Your battery will last us a total of 25 hours, and that of the headphones themselves 5 hours of use. Its loading is done by the USB-C port of the case. If we get technical, we tell you that they mount a controller of 14.2mm biocomposite diaphragm (the one of the AirPods 3 is 11 mm). At a larger size of the driver, we will have a more spacious, natural and real sound. For this price it is the best of the best on the market today, I assure you.

And best of all is its sound. In addition to having a minimum latency and a lower consumption due to the Bluetooth 5.2 connectivitywe have the compatibility of the Qualcomm aptX codecwhich ensures a wireless data transfer of up to 768Kbps, so we more than double the quality that other headphones can offer. Think that Spotify offers music in 320 Kbps quality at most. We could listen to HD songs from Music Unlimited or Tidal or Apple Music in a quality of up to 768 Kbps, double that of Spotify.

