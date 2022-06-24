Willow Smith releases new single

Willow Smith is back with a new single titled “maybe it’s my fault”Available now on digital platforms.

Will Smith’s daughter continues to make her way in the music industry, more specifically within the punk-rock world. Last year we saw her create an entire album that brought back the genre that in the early 2000s was fronted by Avril Lavigne and Blink-182, who actually backed Willow on that journey.

Following this line is that today Willow Smith presented “maybe it’s my fault”, a song in which he is once again honest about his feelings, embracing the pain and guilt that can come with it. Sonically, the song is heavier than his previous work, with sharp guitars accompanying his anguished voice.

About this premiere, in a statement the young singer explained: “Too often, in tender emotional states, we try to blame other people for our pain. Although none of us are perfect, to some extent we are the ones who allow ourselves to get into situations that do not serve our highest purpose.

“’maybe it’s my fault‘ explores what it’s like to hold ourselves equally responsible for the emotional pain we feel while allowing ourselves to be human and fully process ALL of our feelings without shame.”

The single was accompanied by a video clip, which you can see below:

Cover photo taken from the singer’s Facebook.

