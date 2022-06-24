Why Stranger Things could become My Best Friend’s Wedding

Stranger Things co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp revealed that they have a tender marriage pact. The couple, who play Eleven and Will Byers respectively, first met in 2015, while filming on the set of the first season of the Netflix series. Since then they are best friends.

So strong is the friendship, that while promoting the fourth season of Stranger Things that premiered at the end of May and continues in July, they shared a mutual agreement that they have for their future.

Which? If they don’t find a love before, when they turn 40, they promised to marry. Yes, like Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney in the classic 1997 movie! If you’re sub30 and you didn’t see it, this is the time to look for it. The pact is the same, but with other ages because the time marked other times. The end? We are not going to tell you, but we would like Millie and Noah to be different.

The truth is that the artists told it through an interview on MTV News and immediately the information went viral among the fandom.

“We decided that if we don’t get married at 40, we will marry each other … Because we would be good partners. It would be platonic, but we are sure we would be good roommates, “said Millie Bobby Brown. Although she clarified something important: this hypothetical marriage it would not include having children.

“Guys, no! I could never deal with a son of yours!” she laughed a lot. And Noah agreed: “That would be decisive.”

“Yeah, no boys,” Millie continued. And she added more details: “Dogs only. And separate bedrooms, for sure. Because you’re so messy.”

After the jokes, they talked about their brotherly relationship. “We have built a great friendship together,” Millie shared. “You’re also one of the most historical friends I have. Because, if you don’t know, I didn’t grow up in school. Haha. So I didn’t have friends from my childhood.”

Noah agreed, adding that their friendship has helped them “have chemistry” on screen. That made the job “much easier.”

“I think when you love it and have fun, you can do a better job,” he said. “We both accompany each other and motivate each other. It’s good to have that support.”

(Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 can be viewed on Netflix. Part 2 will premiere on July 1.)

