Which actress Angelina Jolie chose for her new film as director

Angelina Jolie She has an extensive career in front of the cameras and an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Girl, Interrupted, as well as another for her humanitarian work. She has also been recognized with three Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Currently, the artist was involved in a scandal regarding her personal life since her ex-husband, Brad Pittsued her after she sold without permission her share of a vineyard they share in France.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker