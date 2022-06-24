When to resort to psychiatric treatment? This says an expert from UNAM – El Financiero

Contrary to a physical ailment, most people who have some mental health problem go to the doctor until the disease progressed, said an expert from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)

Benjamin Guerrero Lopez, head of the Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health of the Faculty of Medicine, explained that it is necessary to know that the psychiatric illnesses they usually do not give signs until there is a physical symptom.

“Of the whole range of mental disorders, there are some that are serious, such as psychosis, among others, who have something that we call insight. They may have low insight or just not at all,” she maintained.

This means that the patient does not recognize having a problem, that is, they do not identify that they have a disorder; there are also others such as schizophrenia or personality disorders, several of these, especially when they are serious, are not recognized either.

Other of the disease is alcoholismsince the person does not realize that he is drinking too much and believes that he can stop.

When is it appropriate to ask for help?

Guerrero López explained that in medicine there are diseases that are associated with suffering, with suffering, although not all of them necessarily cause it.

Therefore, he stated that the assessment by a mental health professional is very important; however, people simply ask for help because they do not feel physical pain and minimize suffering such as “feeling upset, not enjoying things, being worried all the time”.

So he UNAM specialist He pointed out that if a person thinks about adverse scenarios all the time, it is necessary to request professional help.

For example, “someone goes to the cinema and worries about the time the movie is going to end, because hail fell the day before and surely that day will also be like that. The person cannot concentrate on the film because he wins over the feeling of concern, ”comments the expert.