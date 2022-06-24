When does the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard end?

More than a month have been Johnny Depp and Amber Heard immersed in the trial in which accuse each other of defamation. The testimonies of both protagonists have been plagued by accusations of physical and psychological violence, episodes that have been supported by medical reports from psychologists and therapists.

While the actress tries to prove that the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean exerted physical violence on her, the actor defends himself alleging that Heard suffers from psychological problems and disorders. Even the couple’s therapist has stepped in to ensure that the abuse was “mutual” by both. She accuses him of raping her with a glass bottle.

Last week, Whitney Henriquez, Heard’s sister, claimed that saw how Depp punched repeatedly in the face to the actress during an argument that occurred in the attic of the then couple in March 2015. She is, for the moment, the only witness who claims to have seen Depp hit Heard.



The keys to the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp // EFE



Kate Moss will go up to testify

The last movement that will take place on the part of Depp’s defense is the call to declare that they have directed Kate Moss. the british will enter by video call this Wednesday the 25th to give his testimony.

Kate Moss’s participation in the trial was not initially planned, but the actor’s lawyers have decided to call the model after Amber Heard named her in one of her interventions. It was in the middle of May when she referred to the famous stair incidentan altercation in which Depp, Heard and Whitney Henriquez, the actress’s sister, were involved.

“I didn’t hesitate, I didn’t wait. I immediately thought of Kate Moss and the stairs, and hit her,” Heard said in her statement, echoing an unconfirmed rumor that Johnny Depp threw Kate Moss down a staircase when they were a couple. .

What day does the trial end and when will the sentence be known?

On April 11, the legal battle began in which Johnny Depp accused his ex-wife of defamation for an article that the actress wrote in The Wasghington Post newspaper in 2018, where she claimed to have suffered “domestic abuse” but without mentioning him. She asks him for 50 million dollars in compensation.

Amber Heard responded with a counterclaim for the actor, demanding $100 million from him and claiming that it was Depp who had promoted a smear campaign against him.

It is anticipated thathe round of testimonials comes to an end on May 27, Friday. That day ends the period of accusations and presentation of evidence, so from that moment deliberations begin by the popular jury.

It is impossible to know how long it will take the jury to make a decision. about Depp’s defamation accusations, especially after the large amount of evidence and allegations presented.