When Cary Grant (and half of Hollywood) took LSD

On a lazy April morning in 1962, Cary Grant swallowed four small blue lysergic acid pills, relaxed on the couch with a coffee, and waited for the drug to take effect. It was not the first time that he consumed it. This movie legend was then 58 years old and this was his 72nd acid trip under the supervision of a psychiatrist. The novelty, in this case, is that during the session, which lasted five hours, his comments were recorded on a recorder for later medical analysis. In the 1990s, a Los Angeles magazine published the transcripts. the lovable star of To catch a thief either Philadelphia storiesShe now felt "in a world of healthy plump baby legs and full of bloody diapers, as if some kind of generalized menstrual activity was going on."

Today, the hallucinations that Grant recounts, although they may be disturbing, do not surprise us. The effects of LSD, internationally banned, have been amply described since, at the end of the 1960s, the movement hippy made psychedelia a flag and the consequences of its uncontrolled consumption were counted by hundreds of suicides and severe psychiatric disorders.

But, long before the general public had even heard of lysergic acid, in the 1950s and early 1960s, a group of Hollywood artists and intellectuals were discovering it. Grant was one of them. During a decade, he took it more than a hundred times – then it was a legal drug – and was the first to publicly speak of “its virtues of him”. Grant claimed that LSD helped him control his alcoholism and deal with certain personal and family problems. And he had a few.

“Thanks to LSD, I am getting closer to happiness”, said Grant in 1959. He did not count that, in the first sessions, he defecated in his pants



He grew up in a humble family in Bristol, England, with a father who never showed him affection and who had told him that his mother had died, only to discover years later that she was in a mental hospital. “When I started experimenting, the drug seemed to release my deepest fears, like a dream turning into a nightmare,” he said. I had horrible experiences, but with each session everything got better. I began to feel better, and I am convinced that there is some healing power in the drug.

At the time, Grant was being administered the hallucinogen by psychiatrist Oscar Janiger, one of his main investigators. “That was a time when scientific experimentation with psychedelic drugs was perfectly acceptable.»recalls Dr. Janiger, who tested it on 900 patients, during what would become the largest LSD experiment on humans ever conducted in a non-clinical setting.

To understand it, you have to understand the time. Superbly described in the series Mad Men. Appearances were the most important thing; personal traumas should never be expressed, even in private; everyone smoked and drank, but cocaine was a long way from being a social drug. Cary Grant moved in that environment when he was married to Betsy Drake, his most stable partner. It was she, precisely, who introduced the actor to LSD.

Drake, in the simile with mad man, would be Betty, the wife of Don Draper, the protagonist. Betsy, a young actress, left her career to become the model wife of the fashionable actor, 20 years older than her. After eight years of marriage they seemed, to the public, the perfect couple, but she was tremendously unhappy. And she was even more so when she, accompanying her husband to the filming of pride and passionin Spain, he realized that he was in love with his film partner, Sophia Loren.

His marriage was sinking. When she couldn’t take it anymore, she told a friend, actress Sallie Brophy. She revealed to him that she was trying a new psychotherapy with a miracle drug and encouraged him to go see her therapist. The day before the visit, Betsy had dinner with Grant and some friends. At one point she explained to them, “Tomorrow I’m going to try LSD,” but they ignored her. “They didn’t know what she was talking about – she explains – she, they had never heard of it.”

Mortimer Hartman, Sallie’s psychotherapist, had begun experimenting with LSD in the mid-1950s. A radiologist by training, his enthusiasm for the new substance was such that he abandoned radiology and teamed up with psychiatrist Arthur Chandler to create the so-called Psychiatric Institute. from BeverlyHills. They secured direct supply of the drug from the manufacturer, Sandoz, for what they described as a five-year study in which LSD would be used in the treatment of “ordinary neurotics.”

At first, volunteers who underwent LSD experiments were paid. In Beverly Hills, celebrities paid. And it was expensive: $100 per session



At most universities and hospitals, students and volunteers were paid for their willingness to experiment with LSD, but Hartman and Chandler turned that idea on its head and, although they only saw a few patients a day, they , and a lot: 100 dollars per session. They were not enough. His institute was full.

Betsy remembers her first session. After taking the pills, she felt “a horrible sensation, as if my body was being crushed” and, in the grip of intense physical pain, she realized that she was reliving her own birth. The experience, she says, was incredible. “The unconscious is like a huge ocean. You don’t know where you’re going. There is no past, present or future… There is only now. The most amazing effect of the drug is what you see. Everything looks different.”

Betsy continued to come to Hartman’s office once a week for several months for LSD sessions, arriving at eight in the morning and often not leaving until seven in the evening. Finally, she left Grant and started a new life. She has a degree in Psychology from Harvard and is specialized in psychodrama therapy.

But then the knowledge of LSD was still restricted in scope. Until Cary Grant started talking publicly about it. The new Cary Grant and his curious historya, read a cover headline in the September 1, 1959, issue of the magazine looks. Inside, the actor enthused, “Thanks to LSD therapy, I’m now getting closer to happiness.”

Esther Williams, the former water diva, read the article and called Grant. She was 40 years old and had gone through a very painful divorce: her husband had ruined her. Esther remembers her first experience with LSD. “I felt all tensions dissipate as the hallucinogen swept through me. And then, suddenly, I moved to the precise place in my psyche where all my anguish came from. Williams relived the day when her older brother Stanton, then 16, died when she was 8.

Word of mouth about LSD was spreading in the movie world. James Coburn took 200 milligrams in December 1959 on his first trip. “It was phenomenal and I loved it. LSD really woke me up and allowed me to see the world with a certain deep objectivity.”

Another celebrity who tried it, as part of Janiger’s experiments, was a 25-year-old named Jack Nicholson. His first trip was in May ’62. Nicholson later incorporated the experience into his script for TheTripa film about an intense LSD session, starring Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper, another Janiger volunteer.

Director Sidney Lumet tested it under the personal supervision of a former US Navy psychiatrist. Lumet says that all three sessions were “wonderful,” especially one of them, in which he relived his birth.

Another one of the first people to try it was Clare Boothe Luce, a playwright, who later encouraged her husband, the founder of the magazine Time, Henry Luce, to experiment. Luce published several articles presenting LSD as “an invaluable tool for psychiatrists.”

Of course there were also ‘bad’ trips. In addition to some lurid details, such as those that Janiger recounts about the need to have assistants in all treatments to avoid incidents like the one that happened to Cary Grant when, during his first sessions, he defecated in his pants.

For some the results were traumatic, sometimes due to unexpected reactions after ingestion, other times due to the irresponsible practice of some psychotherapists who were moving in unknown territory. Hartman and Chandler were ‘high’ in some patient sessions. In 1962, the US regulatory body began seizing its stockpiles of LSD. The Beverly Hills Psychiatric Institute closed its doors that same year.

The proliferation of LSD in the streets and its tragic consequences raised the alarm. The drug was made illegal in 1968. Cary Grant stopped talking about LSD and apparently stopped using it, but in his will, when he died in 1986, he left $10,000 to Dr. Hartman, who had introduced him to lysergic acid. .