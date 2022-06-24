When Cary Grant (and half of Hollywood) took LSD

OROn a lazy April morning in 1962, Cary Grant swallowed four small blue lysergic acid pills, relaxed on the couch with a coffee, and waited for the drug to take effect. It was not the first time that he consumed it. This movie legend was then 58 years old and this was his 72nd acid trip under the supervision of a psychiatrist. The novelty, in this case, is that during the session, which lasted five hours, his comments were recorded on a recorder for later medical analysis. In the 1990s, a Los Angeles magazine published the transcripts. the lovable star of To catch a thief either Philadelphia storiesShe now felt “in a world of healthy plump baby legs and full of bloody diapers, as if some kind of generalized menstrual activity was going on.”

Today, the hallucinations that Grant recounts, although they may be disturbing, do not surprise us. The effects of LSD, internationally banned, have been amply described since, at the end of the 1960s, the movement hippy made psychedelia a flag and the consequences of its uncontrolled consumption were counted by hundreds of suicides and severe psychiatric disorders.

