What happens if I clean my wooden furniture with vinegar? This is how it should be used

The White vinegar is in our top of ingredients for the cleaning and disinfection on the kitchen. This is due, as we have told you in other articles, to the fact that it has between 4 and 7% acetic acid and ranges between 2.5 and 2.9 pH, so it could be said that it is a hostile environment for the development of bacteria and other microorganisms. When bacteria come into contact with acid, they cannot survive, which is why it is widely used as a natural disinfectant.

Despite all these virtues, it is not an ingredient that should be used lightly, there are some surfaces on which vinegar should not be used, since it could damage its appearance precisely due to its acidity. In this scenario, surely you have wondered what happens if i clean my wooden furniture with white vinegarand the response is that it is worth using, because In addition to being clean, you can leave them shiny.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker