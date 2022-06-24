What happens if I clean my wooden furniture with vinegar? This is how it should be used

The White vinegar is in our top of ingredients for the cleaning and disinfection on the kitchen. This is due, as we have told you in other articles, to the fact that it has between 4 and 7% acetic acid and ranges between 2.5 and 2.9 pH, so it could be said that it is a hostile environment for the development of bacteria and other microorganisms. When bacteria come into contact with acid, they cannot survive, which is why it is widely used as a natural disinfectant.

Despite all these virtues, it is not an ingredient that should be used lightly, there are some surfaces on which vinegar should not be used, since it could damage its appearance precisely due to its acidity. In this scenario, surely you have wondered what happens if i clean my wooden furniture with white vinegarand the response is that it is worth using, because In addition to being clean, you can leave them shiny.

In the case of Wooden furniturelike the shelves you have in the kitchenthe White vinegar It is a very useful ingredient when you know how to use it properly. By this we mean that you should not apply the vinegar directly on a wooden surface, as you could leave water marks and the acid could damage the coating, but below we tell you how you can use it correctly and take advantage of it.

How to clean wooden furniture with white vinegar

The trick to apply vinegar correctly in the Wooden furniture it is dissolve it in water in an adequate amount, in this way you can clean this surface well and also leave it shiny.

Some do not recommend using this mixture on painted wood furniture, but you can do a test in an inconspicuous corner, as this is usually not a problem.

The advantage of using vinegar to clean are that in addition to helping disinfect Y keep clean your wooden furniture, it is also an ingredient economical, natural and ecological that in addition repels insects.

You need:

White vinegar

Water

vegetable or olive oil

Process:

1. Clean the wooden surface with a dry cloth.

2. In a bowl Serve 3 tablespoons of white vinegar and 1/2 cup of water, mix well, dip a clean rag, squeeze and wipe your furniture.

3. Dry with a napkin or dry cloth.

4. In the bowl that you used add 1/2 cup of vegetable or olive oil, 1/4 cup of white vinegar and 1/4 cup of water, mix to integrate.

5. Submerge your cloth in this mixture, squeeze and clean your wooden furniture, leave it to act for 30 minutes.

6. Dry with absorbent paper or a dry cloth.