Vince McMahon scandal is costing WWE very expensive

The scandal that has as its protagonist Vince McMahon is costing WWE very expensive.

SEE ALSO: Half Tico mocks the release of Rony Vargas, after a controversial tweet against the Panama team

According to reports, as of Wednesday, the wrestling company had a market capitalization of just over $5 billion.. Since then, when word got out that his board was investigating McMahon, WWE lost $500 million in valuation. Stocks listed on the stock market fell as much as 10% in the last week.

Audience

However, the company’s television ratings, both SmackDown and Raw increased in viewership.

McMahon is investigated for allegedly paying 3 million dollars for the silence of a former WWE worker with whom he had an affair.

SEE ALSO: Famous trans cyclist explodes: ‘Politicians ask that we be assassinated…’

Vince left his positions as president and chief executive officer of the company.