Vince McMahon scandal is costing WWE very expensive
Sports: Thursday, June 23, 2022 2:19 PM
As a result of the investigation, he had to leave his positions as president and CEO of the company.
The scandal that has as its protagonist Vince McMahon is costing WWE very expensive.
According to reports, as of Wednesday, the wrestling company had a market capitalization of just over $5 billion.. Since then, when word got out that his board was investigating McMahon, WWE lost $500 million in valuation. Stocks listed on the stock market fell as much as 10% in the last week.
However, the company’s television ratings, both SmackDown and Raw increased in viewership.
McMahon is investigated for allegedly paying 3 million dollars for the silence of a former WWE worker with whom he had an affair.
Vince left his positions as president and chief executive officer of the company.
