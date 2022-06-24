Vans World goes virtual with its arrival on Roblox

Fan of jeans and skinny knees, rejoice at the arrival of one of the most iconic brands in the world of skateboarding to the Roblox universe. That’s right band, as you read in the title, Vans World comes to Roblox and here I tell you what this novelty brings.

Roblox and the virtual world

If by chance of fate you entered this note not knowing what Roblox is, let Uncle Gunpowder tell you what it is about. Roblox is an online video game platform where users can create their own virtual worlds (much like Minecraft) using a creation system called Roblox Studio.

This platform brings millions of people together through shared experiences, then then, the collaboration with Vans will allow finding spots to skatevisit House Of Vans, learn how to be the best on the chart and collect “Waffle” coins to unlock unique and discontinued shoes to put on your avatars.

Obviously, it goes without saying that if you want to be part of this experience, you have to register as a user on Roblox.com to be able to download the platform’s catalog.

And in case you’re wondering, let me tell you that virtual worlds have been around for longer than you think, simply today we can find possibilities of connecting with people all over the world in an alternate reality. This coupled with social networks, have made digital interaction proliferate in many social circles and diverse cultures around the world.

Vans arrives in the virtual world of Roblox

The “Off The Wall” in the Roblox metaverse

Already around 2021 Vans had announced that Vans Worlds would reach the Roblox metaverse, so that fans of the brand and skateboarding could skate and customize their avatars with the best sneakers and rags offered by the aforementioned brand.

In this new platform designed in 3D to imitate the movements and better tricks with the table, you can practice your ollies Y kickflipsso you can also customize your table and accessories to your liking.

But don’t be fooled, not because you see the familiar aspect of Roblox you think that it will not include a challenge, since the virtual experience of Vans World will put the most experienced players to the test to challenge their creativity in this fantastic world full of excellent ideas for its creation.

Among the cool places that can be visited, we have some iconic ones such as the aforementioned House Of Vans, the historic house that has a different space from those in real life, but that preserves that spirit of skate park and creative freedom that characterizes her so much.

For Vans Worldthe launch of the platform hhas represented being recognized as one of the 10 most visited virtual worlds in Robloxwhich is intuited that the key to success was having integrated the brand’s DNA with creating the first skatepark in a digital environment.

Inspiration leads us directly to think about the Vans Off The Wall Skatepark Californiaa skate park which opened the brand in 1998 in Orange Mall, in the Californian town of Newport Beach.

Vans seeks to be more than a brand

In Mexico, Vans continues with its purpose of bringing new generations closer to sports, music and art, through forums, concerts and sponsored spaces so that the young can experience firsthand a world full of opportunities and things that may not be so common in their social circles.

Every June 21, “Go Skateboarding Day” or World Skateboarding Day is celebrated. The name comes from a sign in English: “No skateboarding”, and later, it was changed to “Go Skateboarding” by the same athletes.

This year, “Go Skate Day 2022” will take place on June 21 at the House of Vans CDMX facilities, and for the first time, the brand’s virtual world will be integrated into activities to celebrate skateboarding.

Among the activities that can be found there will be a children’s and youth skateboarding contest in a category for both sexes, the presentation of a new pro skate shoe, the launch of a pro model table by Lúdica, projections of local projects and videos of parts of the team. of Vans Mexico, clearly accompanied by the presentation of Vans World for all attendees.

Get to know a little more about the activities by entering Vans at vans.mx and the House of Vans CDMX calendar on Instagram, and if you can, I recommend you launch yourself into this event that looks good.