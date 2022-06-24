Transfer market, the latest news: Inter, relaunch for Cambiaso. Cristiano Ronaldo offered to Bayern Munich

Inter raises for Cambiaso

The market soap opera related to Andrea Cambiaso of Genoa. The 22-year-old left winger is a passion for Beppe Marotta, who will have another direct contact with the Ligurians today. Juventus has an agreement with the player and Genoa and today the Nerazzurri will try to match the Bianconeri’s offer, at which point the player will choose his future.

Roma-Zaniolo parts still distant for the renewal

A meeting – the one between Roma and the prosecutor of Nicolò Zaniolo – which was useful to take stock of the situation. The Giallorossi club values ​​the 1999 class card at over 50 million euros and Milan, at these figures, has already said that they do not want to deepen the speeches. Juventus remains interested, but the Juventus club would like to include some technical counterpart in the deal. Zaniolo is doing well in Rome, but the contract renewal is still on the high seas: the attacker is asking for a net wage of 5.5 million euros per season while Roma would not want to go beyond 4 plus bonuses.

Psg-Inter, scheduled a new meeting for Skriniar

Next week will be the decisive one for the passage of Milan Skriniar to the Psg. The two companies will have direct contact – perhaps the last one – to try to conclude the deal. The Parisians will touch 70 million between the fixed part and the bonus, with Inter Milan which could drop from 80 million to 72-75. The defender has already given the go-ahead for a few weeks to move to France where a five-year deal worth 8 million per season awaits him.

Juventus, De Ligt unhappy: 70 million euros to the bianconeri to rebuild the defense





Salernitana, Joao Pedro’s response soon

Salernitana and Cagliari have found an agreement for the transfer of Joao Pedro in the Campania team coached by Nicola. Within the weekend, Danilo Iervolino’s club is expecting a response from the 30-year-old striker who has not yet dissolved his reservations on the transfer.

Ronaldo offered to Bayern Munich

Cristiano Ronaldo was offered to Bayern Munich. The Portuguese wants to leave Manchester a year after his return to the Premier League. The poor feeling with teammates is pushing Cr7 to ask for the sale. His agent Jorge Mendes has proposed the 37-year-old champion also in Italy, but the € 29 million net salary is an insurmountable boulder for Serie A clubs. Bayern – who are trying to keep Robert Lewandowski, destined for Barcelona – are reflecting on the costs of the operation, but also the Bavarians are not willing to go beyond the 18 million engagement. For his part, Lewandowski hopes in the arrival of Ronaldo, so that he can go and play for Barcelona.

For Mandragora sparks between Toro and Fiorentina

Torino did not like the intervention of Fiorentina – which has already found an agreement with Juventus – in the negotiation for Rolando Mandragora. The Viola have snatched the yes of the bianconeri for a figure close to 10 million and now they are waiting for that of the midfielder. Grenade irritated by Fiorentina’s behavior and in the negotiation concerning goalkeeper Milinkovic Savic they played upwards sent Rocco Commisso’s club into a rage, which could now turn on Pierluigi Gollini of Atalanta.