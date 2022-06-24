Trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder: this is how Christian Bale was shown – Cinema and Tv – Culture
v
Bale will play Gorr, the butcher of the gods, in the latest Marvel Studios production.
May 25, 2022, 12:30 PM
Christian Bale will play supervillain Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, in Thor Love and Thunderrthe latest blockbuster movie from Marvel Studios.}
Cate Blanchett had already shone as a star villain in Thor: Ragnarok. Marvel needed a new enemy to match this beautiful woman, and the God of Thunder.
Bale the award-winning actor, Oscar for best supporting actor for The Fighter and eternal Dark Knight is now evil, ruthless and looks terrifying in the latest trailer for Thor Love and Thunder.
The Character: Gorr is on an unstoppable journey of revenge that only Thor can stop.
Gorr is a galactic assassin who seeks the extinction of the gods, but has become obsessed with Thor.
The killer is motivated by a tragic personal story in which no one came to his aid because of the more prayers and prayers he offered.
Gorr finds himself on an unstoppable journey of revenge that only Thor can put a stop to, with the help of the Valkyrie Queen.
