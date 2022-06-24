‘Titanic’ will return to theaters on Valentine’s Day 2023

This 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of the premiere of Titanic, epic of james cameron who turned stars into Leonardo Dicaprio Y Kate Winslet while promoting an unrepeatable popular phenomenon. At the time it was the highest grossing film in the history of cinema, with 2,202 million dollars collected, until years later it was surpassed Avatar (also directed by Cameron). Currently titanica It is the third highest grossing film behind Avatar Y Avengers: Endgame, and has an unfathomable link with the public, capable of motivating all kinds of revivals. In 2012, without going any further, titanica returned to theaters in 3D. And next year he will do the same, celebrating his 25th anniversary.

dead line collects that from Feb. 10coinciding with the dates of Valentine’s Day, titanica will start a new international tour. It will do so in a remastered version, in 3D 4K HDR and with high frame rate, ready for audiences around the world to celebrate that larger-than-life romance on the most prone days for it. This has been announced Jon Landau, Cameron’s producing partner, during the Disney conference at CinemaEurope held this Wednesday in Barcelona. There he showed a first look at this new version in 3D, and it was confirmed that while Paramount would carry out the distribution in the US, Disney would be in charge of doing it in the rest of the world.

titanicawhich won 11 Oscars, has not yet received exact dates for its return to theaters, although it is expected that they will be confirmed in the months that remain until february 2023. In this time frame we will also attend a remastered re-release of the other hit by cameron, Avatarwith a view to tempering spirits for the launch of its long-awaited sequel. Avatar: The Water Sense will be released next December 16 anticipating up to three more sequels, so that a few weeks later he returns titanica with DiCaprio proclaiming at full volume that he is (still is) the king of the world.

