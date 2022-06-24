‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ – The Internet Goes Wild Over Chris Hemsworth’s Tattoo

It is not necessary that we go to its cinematographic reinvention by Taika Waititi To know what Thor, when it comes to superheroes, he’s never been exactly subtle. So, in the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, There has only been one more commented element than that subsequent nude of Chris Hemsworth.

We refer, of course, to that tattoo that can be guessed on the back of the God of Thunder, although for this it is necessary to expand the image of the advance to beyond what is humanly bearable. A ‘tatu’ whose central element, it seems, is nothing less than the helmet of Loki.

Let us remember that, after several centuries of dimes, diretes, practical jokes and assassination attempts, the characters of Hemsworth and of Tom Hiddleston reconciled (or so) in Thor: Ragnarok. And it didn’t last long, because at the height of avengers: infinity war, the Asgardian god of deception heroically died a victim of Thanos.

Thus, the tattoo of yore raises many unknowns. To begin with, its author: now that Thor rubs shoulders with the Guardians of the Galaxy, the same is not an exaggeration to speculate that Rocket He could have been encouraged to take his first steps as a tattoo artist, since machines are his thing. Or also suspect that the work of art could have another responsible of alien (or terrestrial) origin.

But fan theories are one thing, and the effective reactions of the public after discovering the drawing in question are another. Let’s see a few.

me in the cinema tried to laugh at the naked Thor scene knowing that he has Loki’s tattoo on his back pic.twitter.com/vX4HoGy5sT — Ale ४🌼 | TES was | lvs Hiddles♡ (@_Laufeyson12) May 24, 2022

Marvel, it was not enough for you to kill Loki in the stupidest way possible, but in the series you killed him again, you left him alone and on top of that Thor continues to show his unconditional love with a tattoo pic.twitter.com/qj9mCM3VJ2 — ४ 𝐣𝐚𝐝𝐢 💫 (@intxtomhiddls) May 24, 2022

From surprise to sincere condolence, going through the pure and hard fever, the reactions to this detail of Thor: Love and Thunder They are for all tastes, as we see.

But to this we must add the fact that the situation of Loki (the character) is doubtful at least after the end of Loki (the Serie). What if Thor ever finds out that his brother is still alive (a version of him, at least) and stumbling through timelines?

For now, this is all speculation, which may or may not come to pass depending on Marvel’s schedule and the actors’ contracts. But let’s hope that, somewhere in the multiverse, there is someone capable of removing the ink from Asgardian skin…

Do you want to receive the best movie and series recommendations in your email every Friday? Sign up for our Newsletter.