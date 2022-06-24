‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: The first reactions praise his sense of humor and the work of Christian Bale as Gorr

The first reactions to ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ are here, one of the most anticipated films of the year that hits theaters on June 8. After its world premiere in Hollywood, from the Mecca of cinema the specialized press has already been able to pour its first impressions on social networks, although criticism as such remains embargoed for now. Among the most repeated comments about this new chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the God of Thunder, Christian Bale’s work as Gorr, his use of comedy and his visual appearance stand out.

For example simon thompson of Variety describes her as a “vibrant explosion that meets expectations” and says Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is still “Marvel’s crown jewel”. Eric Italian by BroBible considers her “the funniest movie in the MCU” and ensures that the jokes are only as good as the cast that makes them (yes, he also said that his plot is “lazy and uninteresting”). Courtney Howardfeelance and media contributor like The AvClub, is even surprised by the level of humor: “There’s so much insane, unbridled, completely off the wall craziness in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ that I’m still amazed it slipped/got away with it”he wrote on Twitter.

Directed by Taika Waititi and starring Hemsworth, Bale, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster Tessa Thompson and Russell Crowe as Zeus. Also appearing in the film are Chris Pratt, JJaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, the Guardians of the Galaxy; Sean Gunn and Jeff Goldblum among others. We leave you with some tweets from the press and critics who have already been able to see the film, but it should be remembered that these first reactions are usually more enthusiastic than the full reviews, but for these we will have to wait until June 5.

#ThorLoveAndThunder Surpasses all expectations absolutely balancing bombastic insanity with moving character driven stories. Christian Bale is top tier and Natalie Portman is truly outstanding. Waititi may have just delivered the MCU’s best movie of Phase 4 #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/HDePEKKS8P ? Caitlin Tyrrell (@caitlin_tyrrell) June 24, 2022

Christian Bale is phenomenally threatening as #ThorLoveandThunder‘s villain, Gorr the God Butcher. One of the creepiest Marvel villains we’ve ever seen on screen. Gave me some Dark Knight Ledger Joker vibes at one point. pic.twitter.com/zsg9SNXfqY ? Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) June 24, 2022

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER is a rockin’ great time with electrifying action, lots of laughs (the screaming goats!) & a profound story on absent gods & our desire for love. Natalie Portman makes a mighty return & Christian Bale slays it as the terrifying Gorr. The best Thor film yet! pic.twitter.com/s42SkqxlJj ? Matt Neglia @Tribeca (@NextBestPicture) June 24, 2022

Another classic Thor adventure! #ThorLoveAndThunder is everything I wanted it to be. Big, colorful, weird Guns N’ Roses-fueled battles to go w/ a hopelessly romantic story about discovering love in unexpected places. Christian Bale & Russell Crowe are especially great. And Korg! pic.twitter.com/fu0gTUuMRj ? Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 24, 2022

But not everything can be fulfilled

In addition to criticizing an insubstantial plot, some complaints point out that it does not maintain the level of its predecessor or that it does not seem continuous with the rest of Marvel’s Phase 4.

I saw #ThorLoveAndThunder. It can’t quite match the visual or comedy bombast of Ragnarok, but Taika Waititi makes up for it with an emotionally mature Marvel movie. It’s also very funny (Natalie’s got jokes) and features one of the most stunning visual sequences in MCU history. ? Jake (@jacobkleinman) June 24, 2022

I’m not really disappointed because the movie you see in the trailers is what you get here. Can’t help but feel like Taika could have cut a lot of the humor to make more room for Portman and Bale. Also, the 2nd half of the movie looks marginally better than the first. ? Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is much more episodic than I would have suspected. Delivers big laughs. Very standard, cookie cutter villain with Christian Bale. I want the buddy cop comedy with Natalie Portman & Tessa Thompson. Matt Damon must go Broadway. Post credits are EPIC! Pure fun. pic.twitter.com/2J5UQuHHSA ? Clayton Davis – Stand with ?? (@ByClaytonDavis) June 24, 2022

Written by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is set after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and introduces us to a Thor recruiting a team to take down Gorr, the Butcher God, bent on killing the rest of gods. They will help him in his adventure Jane, Valkyrie and Korg (Waititi). It opens in Spanish cinemas on June 8.