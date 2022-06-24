Thor: Love and Thunder, the first reactions of the press after the premiere: “Funny, exciting and romantic”

Thor: Love and Thunder, the first press reactions after the premiere are positive: “Fun, exciting and romantic.” The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film, in addition to the return of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift the Mjolnir), we will review Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after the absence in Thor: Ragnarok) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lordalong with the other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Pending the imminent arrival of the film in theaters around the world, the reactions of the critics and journalists who had the opportunity to view Thor: Love and Thunder in preview .. Below are the comments spread on Twitter: “Another classic Thor adventure! Thor: Love and Thunder is everything I wanted it to be. A big, colorful, bizarre and frighteningly romantic story as well as full of battles with the Guns N’Roses in the background about finding love in unexpected places. Especially Christian Bale and Russell Crowe are fantastic. And Korg too! “

Another classic Thor adventure! #ThorLoveAndThunder is everything I wanted it to be. Big, colorful, weird Guns N ‘Roses-fueled battles to go w / a hopelessly romantic story about discovering love in unexpected places. Christian Bale & Russell Crowe are especially great. And Korg! pic.twitter.com/fu0gTUuMRj – Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 24, 2022

Love, thunder, and a whole lot of stars 💫 Tonight’s the World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ #ThorLoveAndThunder Follow along to see who arrives 👀 pic.twitter.com/w44fvB7oTc – Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder gets better when it’s not trying to desperately recapture the magic of Ragnarok. Most of the humor doesn’t land as well as it did the first time, but Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, & Christian Bale do the best with it. More coming soon to @DiscussingFilm pic.twitter.com/2jkZD8TJAi – Andrew J. Salazar (@ AndrewJ626) June 24, 2022

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER is a rockin ‘great time with electrifying action, lots of laughs (the screaming goats!) & A profound story on absent gods & our desire for love. Natalie Portman makes a mighty return & Christian Bale slays it as the terrifying Gorr. The best Thor film yet! pic.twitter.com/s42SkqxlJj – Matt Neglia @Tribeca (@NextBestPicture) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is the GREATEST movie Marvel has made so far! I’m not joking. I haven’t laughed that hard since Ragnarok and I feel invested in Marvel again in a way that I haven’t since Endgame. Also, bring tissues. The journey is * chefs kiss * from start to finish! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bJYVxCJoQS – Lyra Hale 🔜 SDCC (@TheAltSource) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder surpasses all expectations balancing absolutely bombastic insanity with moving character driven stories. Christian Bale is top tier and Natalie Portman is truly outstanding. Waititi may have just delivered the MCU’s best movie of Phase 4 #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/HDePEKKS8P – Caitlin Tyrrell (@caitlin_tyrrell) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is electrifying! Chris Hemsworth is great as usual, Natalie Portman gets her time to shine, and Russell Crowe as Zeus is hilarious. Stormbreaker needs its own movie! pic.twitter.com/8T3YepCUIg – John Nguyen (@ JohnSpartan300) June 24, 2022

I REALLY enjoyed #ThorLoveAndThunder ! One of Marvel’s funniest films and surprisingly also one of it’s most heartfelt ones as well. Christian Bale stole the show for me as Gorr the God Butcher. Taika Waititi needs to direct every Thor film now. pic.twitter.com/6rUxRxNQtD – Geeky Misfit (@JalenJColeman) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder has very high highs & very low lows. It’s very Taika Waititi and is tonally all over the place. That said, the second half is way better than the first and I really loved what Christian Bale brought to the table. Also, Natalie Portman is fantastic as expected. pic.twitter.com/NCCsDS7bj2 – Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) June 24, 2022

What a rush! Thor: Love & Thunder is pure entertainment. It’s fun, emotional, it has moments of horror. Christian Bale is perfectly terrifying as Gorr. Natalie Portman is fantastic as the Mighty Thor. Chris Hemsworth is perfect. And the goats are GOATS. #thor #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/u9QhIPh0G9 – Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) June 24, 2022

I LOVED #THORLOVEANDTHUNDER!!! It was hysterical and stunning and full of so much heart! I am so happy to tell you all how awesome it was! Also, the goats are my favorite characters! The film was pure joy! pic.twitter.com/Z4X1oB9agD – Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) June 24, 2022