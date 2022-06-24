Thor Love and Thunder surprises: “The best film of Phase 4 behind No Way Home”

Thor: Love and Thunder It has already been shown in its entirety among early viewers. The official premiere in the United States has brought together the cast together with critics who have had the opportunity to learn about the new step of the God of Thunder in the MCU. “I hope Taika Waititi makes more Marvel Cinematic Universe movies,” Steven Weintraub, editor-in-chief of Collider, reveals on Twitter.

Insider correspondent Kirst Acuna is more forceful: “Wow! Thor: Love and Thunder is great. The best film of Phase 4 after Shang-Chi and No Way Home. I have laughed. I cried. Then I laughed and cried more, in that order. Nalatie Portman has finally been given what she deserved. Jane Foster is more than deserving of being Mighty Thor,” she explains.

Thor: Love and Thunder already speaks Spanish

Thor: Love and Thunder winks at our country. His latest teaser trailer allows us to know how the film is heard with the dubbing in Spanish. With scheduled release next July 8 in theaters, the next step in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will unite the familiar voices of Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy along with new additions. You can see it in the header of this news.

Chris Hemsworth He returns to lead the cast as Thor, who will be accompanied by Natalie Portman in her newly released role: Mighty Thor. He will be joined by Christian Bale, Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt, Matt Damon, Jaimie Alexander, Russel Crowe, Tessa Thompson, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista and Sean Gunn, among others. Additionally, Taika Waititi, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel will lend their voices to Korg, Rocket, and Groot, respectively.

By clicking on this link you can learn his latest trailer, where the producer reviews the allies that will accompany Thor in his new adventure. Starlord, Rocket, Groot and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy headline the bill.

