Thor Love and Thunder: how did Natalie Portman grow 30 centimeters | Marvel movie nnda nnlt | FAME

Natalia Portman and the production used a special technique to make her taller.

When the first preview of “Thor: Love and ThunderMarvel fans freaked out. Among some of the images that were revealed was Natalie Portman as Jane Foster turned into Mighty Thor. The actress, who also has worked in other Disney universes such as “Star Wars”I had to look taller and more muscular in this role.

in the trailer, Jane Foster can be seen wearing clothing similar to Thor’s, character of Chris Hemsworth, in the first films. However, what surprised everyone was when appeared carrying Mjolnirthe hammer that had been destroyed by Hela in “Thor: Ragnarok”.

Although the god of thunder had given up being a superhero, in this new installment is forced to join forces with King Valkyrie, Korg, and Jane Fosterto fight a new enemy: Gorr, the butcher of the gods, played by Christian Bale.

WHAT DID NATALIE PORTMAN DO TO LOOK TALLER IN “THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER”?

Definitely, this new facet of her character Jane Foster, in the fourth film of “Thor”, involved several challenges for Natalie Portman. Since the scientist had turned into the female version of Thor, she must have looked more muscular and taller.

According to the comics, Mighty Thor measures a little more than 1.80 meters23 centimeters more than Portman.

“As a woman who is 5’1″, I don’t know if I will ever be cast as a 5’1″ character again. I really enjoyed people seeing me so big”, he commented to “Variety” In an interview.

To achieve this, director Taika Waititi, the production and the actors worked together to create the illusion that the protagonist of “Black Swan” was taller.

“We’d rehearse the scene, they’d see the path and then they’d build a path that was about a foot off the ground, and I’d just walk on it.”, he explained.

Tessa Thompson, who plays King Valkyrie, also spoke about it and said that they called him “deck” or platform, in Spanish. This was cause for a lot of laughs. depending on the pronunciation, it could have a double meaning.

Natalie Portman plays scientist Jane Foster. In “Thor: Love and Thunder” her character becomes Mighty Thor. Sitting next to her is Tessa Thompson, who plays the Valkyrie queen (Photo: Marvel Studios)

WHAT IS THE ACTOR TRAINING LIKE FOR “THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER”?

In order to acquire a body similar to that of the Asgardian gods, Natalie Portman had to train for 10 months before the shoot to increase your muscle mass.

“I definitely became bigger than ever. You realize and: ‘Oh, this must be so different, walking through the world like this’”, said the 41-year-old actress.

However, she she wasn’t the only one with a strict exercise regimenbecause his co-star also had to be in shape.

“It’s quite an intense and quite disciplined lifestyle. Chris works very, very hard.. Every time you have a break, you have to be doing some kind of training. It is also eating, saunas, ice baths and sleeping. All this so that everything looks good. It’s a full time job!”, detailed Portman.

WHEN DOES “THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER” PREMIERE?

After the premiere of “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness”, Marvel fans are waiting for the next release from the studio.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is scheduled to premiere on July 7. in movie theaters.