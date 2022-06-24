Thor: Love and Thunder – Chris Hemsworth promises big revelations about Jane Foster’s return in the film
Chris Hemsworth has promised big revelations about the return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in Thor: Love and Thunder.
The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of God of Thunder portrayed by Chris Hemsworth. In the film, in addition to the return of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift the Mjolnir), we will review Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after the absence in Thor: Ragnarok) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lordalong with the other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.
During a promotional interview with Yahoo EntertainmentChris Hemsworth talked about Jane Foster’s return in Thor: Love and Thunderreiterating that in the film there will be great revelations and answers regarding the separation between the two characters:
“I mean, I started this journey with her, supporting her in the first movie and now that we’re reuniting Jane is in a very different place, as is Thor. It was a lot of fun and, you know, we had the opportunity to answer some questions that we left unanswered at the end of the second film when they separated. But we don’t really know what happened. Did she leave him? Did he leave her? Who left who? Etc. Therefore we had a lot of fun answering those questions. “
“[Jane] comes and breaks some ass, ed It is very interesting that Thor tries to understand and accept that idea because it is at a time when he often asks himself ‘Who am I?’ and seeing a person dressing like him slightly confuses him. “
We remember that Thor: Love and Thunderwritten by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) And Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and scheduled for July 6, 2022sees in the cast Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Taika Waititi (Korg), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Vin Diesel (Groot), Christian Bale (Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods) e Russell Crowe (Zeus). The rest of the cast includes Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill And Luke Hemsworth.
SYNOPSIS
“Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embark on a journey – a journey of self-discovery. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the Slaughterer of the Gods (Christian Bale), who longs for the extinction of the gods. To combat this new threat, Thor seeks help from King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who – much to Thor’s surprise – can lift the magic hammer, Mjolnir. , and become The Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on an adventure across the cosmos to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.“