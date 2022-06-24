Thor: Love and Thunder – Chris Hemsworth promises big revelations about Jane Foster’s return in the film

Chris Hemsworth has promised big revelations about the return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of God of Thunder portrayed by Chris Hemsworth. In the film, in addition to the return of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift the Mjolnir), we will review Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after the absence in Thor: Ragnarok) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lordalong with the other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

During a promotional interview with Yahoo EntertainmentChris Hemsworth talked about Jane Foster’s return in Thor: Love and Thunderreiterating that in the film there will be great revelations and answers regarding the separation between the two characters: