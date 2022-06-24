Thor: Love and Thunder | Chris Hemsworth Opens Up About His Retirement From Marvel

Chris Hemsworth has had certain privileges that no other Avenger has had within the MCU. In addition to having a fourth solo film with Thor: Love and Thunder, the actor has had a very peculiar evolution for his character, who is one of the most used within the franchise. However, with the arrival of a new generation of heroes, the interpreter is already thinking about what it will be like to let this world go.

The actor had been working for a few years when he was presented with a golden opportunity to bring the God of Thunder to life. After competing with many actors for the role, it was decided that the risk of having a new face to star in one of the pillars of Marvel was well worth it for the talent and presence that he offered. Thor premiered quite successfully and contributed a lot to the mythology of the MCU. Much has been made since then about the true extent of Thor’s powers and how indispensable he is to this universe.

The problem is that the character quickly stagnated and his early development was much slower than characters like Iron Man and Captain America. This was proven with Thor: The Dark World – 66%, which is considered one of the company’s weakest installments and one that put Thor’s popularity at risk. Luckily, Kevin Feige and company did not abandon the character and allowed Taika Waititi to create something new that greatly benefited Thor and even the story of Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%.

The last film of the Avengers served to fire the two main characters in the saga played by Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, and set the tone for the departure of other heroes very well. Marvel is giving priority to a new generation of superheroes and in this context they also let go of Scarlett Johansson with Black Widow – 87%, prequel that feels like a late attempt to keep the good relationship with the actress. Similarly, Hawkeye and Hulk will serve as support to present their successors in the original Disney + series.

With all this, where is Chris Hemsworth like Thor? Some fans have the theory that Thor: Love and Thunder It will serve to dismiss the character, but others hope that Thor will be around for many years to come. The actor recently revealed that if it weren’t for Thor: Ragnarok – 92% and Waititi’s vision he would have already left Marvel, and now he explains how he perceives his future within the brand. In interview with TotalFilm (via GamesRadar), the actor explained how he feels every time he is approached with a new project with Thor:

It always comes down to: ‘Is this script different from the last one? Are we repeating something?’ and when it gets too familiar, I think that’s when I’ll have to say, ‘Yeah, no, not this’… I think… I’d like to get out before people ask me to leave.

Certainly an actor can be reduced in other areas by commitments to Marvel and the tight schedule they have, but he is also very appreciated among the fans, like the rest of the original group of Avengers. With this in mind and the use of viewers’ nostalgia, the public is always going to be excited about some new project or appearance of the character, so Hemsworth already has a privileged place within the MCU that no one can take away from him.

Kevin Feigwho has seen grow up Chris Hemsworth As an actor and a person, he thinks that Thor is a character that can continue to be exploited for several more years if the correct formula is found and the interpreter so wishes. The reception of Thor: Love and Thunder It will be essential to know the future of the character and the first reactions seem to be the best proof that the fans still have their attention fixed on the God of Thunder.

