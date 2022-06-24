Thor is the first MCU hero to get four “so far” movies

When Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) returns to the cinematic universe Marvel in Thor: Love and Thunderit is not the one and only Mighty Thor, but he is the only hero so far to have starred in four solo films. The God of Thunder returns for a new cosmic adventure set later Avengers: Endgamewho bid farewell to Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) And Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) after the respective trilogies of Captain America And Iron Man. After having reinvented and reinvigorated the Asgardian Avenger in Thor: Ragnarok of 2017, the director Taika Waititi back to team with Hemsworth to rock the MCU a second time with the arrival of the new one Mighty Thor: Jane Foster (Natalie Portman).

When asked about the fourth solo film by Thor during the world premiere on Thursday. The executive producer of Thor: Love and Thunder Brian Chapek told Deadline: “He’s the only hero so far to have gotten four movies.”

“It’s not necessarily a privilege,” continued Chapek, adding, “I also feel that the main reason is because Ragnarok was a bit of a reset of this character, so it was almost a rebirth. We want to keep working on that character ”.

After wearing the cloak and shield of theAvenger with the stars in the series Disney + Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) will return to the still untitled Captain America 4, the fourth film of Captain America but Mackie’s first solo outing. Also Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will return to the MCU in a fourth film of Spider-Man now in development since Sony Pictures And Marvel Studios.

“Whenever the opportunity presents itself, I am simply open to any creative exploration that may be brought to me, thanks to several writers and directors,” Hemsworth recently told Total Film magazine about the interpretation of the god of thunder. After Thor, The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok and four films by Avengers “I love playing the character”.

The president of the Marvel Studios and producer of the franchise of Thor, Kevin Feigeadded: “I know: there are many, many other stories of Thor in the comics to talk about. And as we watch Chris Hemsworth continue to grow and evolve as a leading acting talent. I would be thrilled to see how he continues to evolve this complex character ”.

With Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe like Zeus. Jaimie Alexander like Sif, e Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel And Bradley Cooper. Thor: Love and Thunder of the Marvel Studios will be released in theaters on July 8.