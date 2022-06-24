This was the wedding of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in 2015



Although it may not seem like it, there was a time when the couple said ‘yes, I do’ and, in everyone’s eyes, they lived a happy marriage

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have starred in one of the legal battles most controversial and followed in recent times. Thus, the lawsuit for defamation of the actor against his ex-wife has become a media trial, in which public opinion and the media have turned and expressed their opinion. But yes, before all this happened, the couple said ‘yes, I do’ at a romantic wedding in the Caribbean and another held in the city of Los Angeles.

They met in 2011 on the set of a movie when they were both in a relationship.

The former couple met during a shoot.

The former couple met in 2011 during the filming of The Rum Diary. They say that the crush was immediate and, thus, it took them a short time to begin their relationship. Of course, at that time, she had a partner and he enjoyed a stable life with her. vanessa paradis and their two children.

Two years later they made their engagement public.

It was precisely for this reason that they waited until 2013 to go public with their relationship. That was the year chosen for pose together in their first photocall and thus confirm all suspicions. In addition, the actress wore a spectacular engagement ring, which foreshadowed that his was very serious. A year later they said ‘yes, I do’ in two spectacular links.

The first wedding took place in the city of Los Angeles

Both were married in two impressive links in Los Angeles and the Caribbean.

The first wedding took place in the city of Los Angeles in a mansion built in 1929 and named ‘Condelet House’. His idea was to organize a most intimate ceremony to which There were some well-known names like Mandy Moore, Marilyn Manson or Steven Tyler. The actor’s children, Jack and Lily, also attended. In addition, the wedding was decorated with a very 80’s atmosphere.

The second link was held on the actor’s private island in the Caribbean

For its part, the religious wedding was held on a Caribbean island called ‘Little Hall’s Pond Cay’, which is owned by Depp. The link was held on the beach, so it was a bit more informal. In addition, few images could be captured, since the guests themselves had to arrive by boat or seaplane to the place of the link.

Johnny’s eldest daughter did not attend because of her bad relationship with the actress

Lily Depp did not attend because she did not have a good relationship with Amber.

For that special moment, the actress opted for one of her trusted designers, Stella McCartney. The design consisted of a foot-length veil and a stunning white dress. For his part, the actor Pirates of the Caribbean opted for a white tuxedo and black pants, matching his little son. On this occasion, Lily, Depp’s daughter decided not to go to this link because she did not have a good relationship with Amber.

Fifteen months after getting married they decided to separate

Fifteen months after getting married, the actress decided break away, suing Depp for abuse in which he requested a restraining order that was granted. It seems that the waters calmed down when he paid her about seven million dollars and jointly published a statement. In it they talked about their relationship being “intensely passionate” and always “united by love”.