This is what Denzel Washington looked like before he was successful

At 67 years old, Denzel Washington He enjoys being one of the most recognized actors at an artistic level and is also one of the most loved by the public around the world. In this opportunity, we remember how his beginnings were and we show you what he looked like before he was famous. Here are the details and everything you need to know about it.

Born on December 28, 1954 in New York, United States, Denzel Washington He had a childhood and adolescence that were not characterized by being very close to the world of the arts. Son of a religious minister and a devout mother, his first years of life were marked by the presence of religion. Already as a young man, he came to use hard drugs and had his steps through the streets, which led him to get a small history of misdemeanors.

As he himself confessed on several occasions, his mother helped him avoid what would have been a dark future by sending him to the Military Academy, a high school located in New Windsor, New York. Already graduated from high school, the young Denzel went to the Fordham University to study studies in journalism. However, fate had a surprise in store for her that would change her life forever.

From Childhood to Stardom: Denzel Washington Through the Years – Source: childhoodbiography.com

Denzel Washington: the discovery of acting and the beginning of an incredible career

The story tells that one day, during his university days, Washington received a particular piece of advice: they told him to take some classes dedicated to William Shakespeare, since they were easy and he would pass them with no problem. Almost without realizing it, the protagonist of Man on Fire, The flight Y the vigilante he found himself fascinated with the world of theater and taking his first steps in the world of acting.

The impact generated was such that Washington abandoned his desire to become a journalist and began to dedicate himself completely to the performing arts. In 1977 she made her debut on the big screen with wilmafilm of Bud Greenspan. Since then, his career would only grow and would lead him to become not only one of the most recognized actors for his talent, but also one of the most sought after and best paid.

Winner of Oscar award for his work in glory times Y Training Day, Denzel knows that he is lucky because of his profession. In this sense, he himself many times recalled that, during his time as a student, he made a living as a garbage collector. For this reason, he does not hesitate to affirm that making movies is not difficult at allat least if you compare this job with the one mentioned above.

What do you think? Were you aware of all these details related to the life of Denzel Washington?