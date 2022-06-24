This is the painting that broke a Guinness record for being the largest artistic canvas in the world

Guiness World Records confirmed that the paint “The Journey of Humanityby the British artist sasha jafri it is the largest in the world. This artistic work was auctioned for millions of dollars and the most interesting thing is that the author allocated the money to charity, mainly to help lower-income children affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The work of art is born from the painter’s belief that the pandemic can be something positive for humanity on a social level. It represents isolation and connection with the other, mainly among children, so it was inspired by the emotions and expressions which he incorporated into the drawing.

“My work aims to uplift the viewer, seduce the soul, and excite, energize, and inspire the spirit. I want to electrify our senses and awaken what is too often dormant within,” he said. sasha jafri on your website.

The extremely gigantic canvas on which sasha jafri painted his work – Source: Acromatic Magazine

“The Journey of Humanity“, which in Spanish means “The Journey of Humanity”, was created at the Atlantis Hotel, The Palm, during a total of 7 months of work between March and September 2020. It was auctioned in Dubai for $62 million dollars and the bought the French crypto entrepreneur Andre Abdoune, in this way, it became the second highest price ever paid for a work of art.

All the money raised by the impressive work of art went to children in developing countries to create medical and health infrastructure, mainly those that were devastated by the pandemic. In addition, the painter had strong support from personalities such as Eva Longoria and Rita Ora who helped him carry out his work.

sasha jafri studied at Oxford University. Source: Instagram @sachajafri.

Who is Sacha Jafri?

sasha jafri is a contemporary British artist who studied at Eton College, a prestigious college attended by many elite people like the Spencer family, Prince Harry and Prince William. In 2020, he obtained his Master of Fine Arts from Oxford University and his work is so popular that he made paints for Prince Charles.

He generally works outside of the art gallery system, donating many of his works or profits from them to charitable efforts. It counts among its collectors Barack Obama, members of the British royal family, Sir Richard Branson, Sir Paul McCartney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates, Madonna, David Beckham, George Clooney and Eva Longoria.