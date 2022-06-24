This is the painting that broke a Guinness record for being the largest artistic canvas in the world

Guiness World Records confirmed that the paintThe Journey of Humanityby the British artist sasha jafri it is the largest in the world. This artistic work was auctioned for millions of dollars and the most interesting thing is that the author allocated the money to charity, mainly to help lower-income children affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The work of art is born from the painter’s belief that the pandemic can be something positive for humanity on a social level. It represents isolation and connection with the other, mainly among children, so it was inspired by the emotions and expressions which he incorporated into the drawing.

