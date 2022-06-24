This is the Miami mansion Shakira could move to

After his controversial break with Gerard Pique, Shakira He continues to live with his children in the mansion they own in Esplugues de Llobregat –which has an approximate area of ​​3,800 square meters distributed over five floors, two of them underground–, although with the summer holidays just around the corner, the artist could leave Barcelona to settle, away from the spotlight, in the magnificent mansion she owns in Miami.

The property is located in North Bay Rd Driveon the same island as Miami Beach, where other celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Matt Damon or Ricky Martin. It is also just minutes from the famous Venetian Islands and Indian Creek.

The Colombian acquired this home in 2001 for about 3 million euros. Over the years, it was commissioned to carry out an exhaustive reform that included improvements such as wooden floors imported from Spain, a new entrance door, changes in the exterior area and a new lighting system, among other things. After this, there are several occasions in which, once installed in Barcelona, ​​the singer tried to sell it. First in 2015 she asked for 14 million euros, then, in 2018, she put it up for sale for more than 11 million euros, but despite the reduction she was unsuccessful in finding a buyer. Later, in 2021, she tried again, raising the price to almost 16 million. Finally, a few months ago it was withdrawn from the marketwhich has set off alarms about a possible move.

Overlooking the sea, the nearly 2,000-square-meter property, built in 1951, includes a more than 750 square meters distributed on two floors. It has six bedrooms and eight full bathrooms.

In a minimalist style and with white as the main color, the house has large windows that flood the interior with natural light, a gym, an Arabic-style living room, an entertainment area that includes state-of-the-art sound equipment and a table all-white pool table, a gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances and a center island with a breakfast bar and an office. The outdoor area has a large swimming pool, in which your two children can fully enjoy, and a private dock with 30 meters of access to biscayne bay to go sailing.

At the moment the singer has not spoken about her future. For his part, the footballer has moved to his bachelor apartment located in Muntaner streeta home he bought in 2009, before he met Shakira.

