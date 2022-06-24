This is Carolina, the new song by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has released ‘Carolina’, her original song for the upcoming film ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’. It was produced by her now-frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner, who you may know from the National. Where The Crawdads Sing is an adaptation of the 2018 best-selling novel by Delia Owens; it stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and was produced by Reese Witherspoon.





“As soon as I heard there was a movie in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from a musical standpoint,” Swift wrote on Instagram when the trailer for dropped. movie, which included a preview of the track.

“I wrote the song ‘Carolina’ by myself and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this fascinating story,” he said.

In addition to singing, Swift has also written this song that has the production of Aaron Dessner, a regular in musical arrangements throughout the career of the American singer-songwriter.

‘Carolina’ follows Swift’s 2020 studio albums Evermore and Folklore. Ever since she shared those records, Swift has been hard at work on wide-ranging release campaigns for her re-recorded editions of “Taylor’s Version” by Fearless and Red.

The latest album includes a 10-minute-long version of the fan-favorite song ‘All Too Well’ which later set a Billboard record as the No. 1 song. Last February, Swift teamed up with Ed Sheeran for a new remix. of his song ‘The Joker and the Queen’.