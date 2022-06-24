They assure that there is evidence that the implants were removed from the butt

Undoubtedly, Khloé Kardashian is one of the most controversial members of the famous clan, because her physique has repeatedly been questioned and many say that the sister of kim kardashian He has resorted to surgeries, but now his drastic physical change left everyone in shock.

And it is that in the past, the influencer has been targeted, since Various media and users on social networks say that he has undergone several operations, ensuring that one of them was butt implants.

ALL THE DETAILS! Kim Kardashian accused of damaging the luxurious Marilyn Monroe dress they treasured for 60 years

It has long been speculated that in addition to liposuction and breast lift, The three Kardashians have resorted to implants or fat, to make their butt look huge, but now Khloé’s rear has attracted attention, although for the opposite.

It turns out that because Khloé has lost a lot of weight, in one of her recent appearances, in which she wore a white outfit, her buttocks were the center of attention, since Internet users and the international press point out that she could have removed the happy implants.

ALL THE DETAILS! Desperate Kim Kardashian lost 16 pounds to look like Marilyn Monroe but is eaten alive

And although from the outset, it is not known if she increased the rearguard, the truth is that yes there is a notable difference to how it looked a few years ago, but this time it was so arcade that it sparked suspicion, as many noticed that little remains of that exuberant butt and now Khloé looks more stylized and thin.

¡Subscribe to our newsletter to receive in your email the latest news from your favorite celebrities!