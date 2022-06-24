They assure that Johnny Depp’s lawyer helped an older adult with a medical emergency in mid-flight | TV and Show

Camille Vásquez would have been the first person to react after the older adult had collapsed from height.

Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vásquez, was captured assisting a man with first aid while traveling by plane miles up.

According to the American media TMZ, the professional was on a flight from Los Angeles to New York when an elderly passenger collapsed and hit his head in midair.

The incident occurred when the 70-year-old man collapsed as he passed near the seat of Vasquez and his bodyguard. Then, amid cries for help from other passengers, The lawyer got up from her seat and attended to the victim.

According to the stories cited by the media, Vásquez contacted a relative who is a doctor and, telematically, he began to guide her to find out if the older adult suffered a heart attack or a brain hemorrhage from the blow.

For his part, the bodyguard monitored the man’s heart rate. Shortly after, a doctor who was on board arrived at the scene to replace Vásquez and his guard.

According to TMZ, one of the flight attendants was amazed by Vásquez’s actions and even called her “Wonder Woman”, referring to the DC heroine.

Finally, the plane returned to its point of origin to attend to the manwho, by the time the plane touched down, was already conscious.

Camille Vásquez after the trial by Johnny Depp

Vasquez became popular for represent Johnny Depp in his high-profile defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heardafter the actress treated herself as a symbol of domestic violence during the period in which she was married to the interpreter.

Following Depp’s win, after Heard was ordered to pay more than $10 million, Vasquez got a surprise promotion from the Brown Rudnick law firm.

“Historically, we reserved these announcements for the end of our fiscal year. But Camille’s performance during Johnny Depp’s trial showed the world that she was ready to take the next step now. We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to what she will achieve from her as our new partner,” the firm’s director said in a statement in early June.

Likewise, he has been present in different programs after, due to his commented interrogations in court, was seen as one of the main representatives of the actor with Benjamin Chew.