The viral video of the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt that proves her talent

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt dazzled on social media in a discipline other than acting. She knows how she became one of the most well-known girls in Hollywood!

Every time he makes a public appearance, users fill social networks with comments full of praise. Is about Shiloh Nouvehe, the daughter of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt who in recent months dazzled with her beauty accompanying her mother on red carpets. Despite this, the truth is that the young woman has an important talent that little is talked about And it has nothing to do with your parents. This week, a video went viral which proves it.

The teenager from 16 years he is in the spotlight even before he was born. It is that she is the first biological daughter of one of the most famous couples of Hollywood. Since her arrival in the world, she has been talked about: Jolie and Pitt, aware of the inequality in the world, chose to give birth in a country in southern Africa. And although the arrival of her brothers was also shocking, she seems to be the great heir to the conflicting stars.

When he was just a baby, he had his own sculpture in the Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum in New York. Everything indicated that she was one of the most beloved girls in the film industry. However, in 2014 she became the center of controversy: her parents said that she called him John and that he liked to dress like a boy. Since then, she has opted for very versatile looks, facing bad comments and dazzling wherever she goes.

Although she is a young woman, the truth is that she already began her artistic path a long time ago: she participated in The curious Case of Benjamin Button and even lent his voice to a character from Kung Fu Panda 3. However, it seems that she is not her only talent, since this week a video that shows her incredible ability to dance went viral. To the beat of vegasthe song of Doja Cat for him soundtrack of Elvisperforms a choreography to perfection.

From the Millennium Dance Complex in Studio CityShiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt wore a printed T-shirt from The Beatles and he did not take his eyes off the cameras at any time. It is not the first time something like this has happened: previously, she danced About Damn Timethe theme song of the moment by Lizzo. At just 16 years old, the celebrity begins to build her own artistic career that, without a doubt, will be able to detach herself from the image of her parents.