The unusual link that unites Selena Quintanilla with Johnny Depp – Metro World News

Beyond the good or the bad, the last few months put Johnny Depp again on everyone’s lips, so his future could once again give him great roles in Hollywood, but this time we will look into his past to understand how the actor relates to the beloved singer Selena QuintanillaWell, this is a very curious connection.

It has been more than 20 years since Selena tragically passed away, but her fans have never let her name be forgotten, especially taking into account that film and television, the media she loved, have given her room to immortalize her figure, either in the skin of Jennifer Lopez in 1997 or being played by Christian Serratos for Netflix.

Don Juan DeMarco, the film that united Selena Quintanilla and Johnny Depp in 1994

Internet users love to look for links between artists, unfortunately, most of the time they seem like things without a plot, but in this case Selena and Johnny were part of the same cast and not only worked together, but hand in hand with two other giants of the industry like Marlon Brando and Francis Ford Coppola.

In the film, Quintanilla plays a singer in one of the restaurants where Depp’s character goes, he can be seen flaunting all his Mexican heritage, dressed in a typical costume and surrounded by a group of mariachis, he performs several songs, which are also worth the credits on the soundtrack.

Unfortunately, the native of Lake Jackson, Texas could not see the final product of her efforts, as she was murdered just four months before the film hit theaters around the world.

What is Don Juan DeMarco about?

According to its official synopsis “A psychiatrist must cure a young patient who presents himself as Don Juan, the greatest lover in the world” giving a very interesting reinterpretation of the classic character created by Tirso de Molina, in which Depp gives life to Don Juan and his unbridled passion.

The film is considered one of the hidden gems of Depp’s filmography and has now begun to gain fame among Selena fans, who can be very proud of their participation in a star-studded film both in front of and behind the cameras.