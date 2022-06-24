The unthinkable link that unites Selena Quintanilla with Johnny Depp

Selena Quintanilla passed away more than two decades ago and we can say that after the launch of her autobiographical series played by Jennifer Lopez, her name has grown in popularity over time. This has made the singer’s fans investigate a little more about the life of the so-called queen of Tex Mex.

Several videos of different moments in the life of Selena Quintanilla. For this reason, it has been possible to see the video in which she was interviewed by the actress Verónica Castro. Within these moments there is one that few know about the singer’s life and that is when she acted alongside Johnny Depp in the movie “Don Juan DeMarco”, directed by the great filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola.

