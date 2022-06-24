The temple is mentioned 8 times in Adam Sandler’s Hustle.

Adam Sandler’s last movie accelerate It features Sandler as Stanley Sugerman, a 76-year-old explorer and Temple University alumnus. Sugerman, in an effort to transition from his role as scout to assistant coach, searches the world for the one recruit who will help him achieve this goal.

Temple makes his way into the film through dialogue, costume and setting details, and the cameo appearance of a certain basketball coach and ex-sixir.

Here, we’ve captured eight times Temple is mentioned in the movie, and it’s now streaming on Netflix.

Did you find a sign we missed? let’s know

1. “I remember when I was in the temple” (8:09)

Less than 10 minutes in accelerate, we learn an essential part of Sugerman’s backstory: he attended Temple University. During a conversation with the character who plays the 76ers, the owner spoke to Sugerman about how he’s never backed down on anyone and how he hopes he never does again. Yes, he looks like a temple owl!

2 – Aaron McKee’s Hijab (14:22)

aaron mckee SSW ’02, the former basketball player for Temple (under Hall of Fame coach John Chaney) and the Philadelphia 76ers and Temple’s current basketball coach, appears early in the film. At a funeral, we see several famous basketball players and coaches, including Mackie.

3 – Vintage Temple Basketball Jersey (18:31)

In Sugerman’s house, a frame on the wall in his living room is an old Temple jersey. Sugerman reportedly went to Temple in the mid-1980s, when Temple was a dominant force. Holding the March Madness tournament for several years in a row, including the Elite 8 in 1988, it makes sense that Sugerman views his alma mater with such pride.

4. Hody Johnson and Hardwicke (33:41)

While spending time with the Spanish basketball team, Sugerman is seen wearing a hoodie depicting Johnson and Hardwicke Halls, two legendary college residences in Temple.

5. Temple Flag (1:07:50)

In the dining room of Sugerman’s home, an old-school Temple banner can be seen hanging behind her daughter’s left shoulder.

6. “Was that when you played in Temple?” (1:09:24)

In a conversation between the Sugerman family and Bo Cruz, a potential Sugerman working to land the NBA, Cruz learns about the time he and his wife met Stanley. He asks if they met while at the Temple, and they did. It was also revealed during this scene that Stanley’s wife was also playing basketball at Temple.

7. Sugarman’s daughter wears a Temple shirt (1:44:07)

In the last scene of accelerate, Sugerman’s daughter, whom the viewer already knows from film school, sees the 76ers vs. Celtics at Ray’s Happy Birthday Bar in South Philly. She is seen wearing a Temple T-shirt, which makes the viewer wonder if she decided to follow in her parents’ footsteps and attend Temple to major in film.

8. Aaron Mackey Cameo Credits (1:49:03)

Aaron Mackie appears for the second time in the credits accelerate, where a clip of him wearing the 76ers jersey plays. McKee played on Team 76 from 1997 to 2005, before taking on the role of Temple’s assistant basketball coach under the legendary Fran Dunphy, and later as Temple’s head men’s basketball coach.

– Will Carriere