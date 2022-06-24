‘The Shining’ hotel gets Jack Nicholson’s ax for $175,000

It is an icon of terror, it has passed through the hands of movie legends and its effectiveness in opening doors is more than proven. Thus, it was clear that the ax wielded by Jack Nicholson at the pinnacle scene The glow it wasn’t going to come cheap at a public auction.

And, indeed, the emblematic weapon of the film of Stanley Kubrick it fetched a price of $175,000 in a bid, reports IndieWire. The buyer of it, who remains anonymous, did not want it to put on top of her fireplace (or to have on hand in case she forgot her keys), but to donate it to the Stanley Film Center of Colorado, an art institute located in the mountain hotel that inspired Stephen King to write the original novel.

At the moment, the Stanley Film Center is under construction, with a view to opening its doors in 2024. So this donation has fallen like a gift from heaven: “I can think of nothing more appropriate than this piece of cinema history to start the museum’s collection,” says Rand Harrington, CEO of the complex. And he adds that this acquisition is the first of several “shocking news” to be announced in the future.

Premiered in 1980, The glow It won multiple detractors in its day, including Stephen King himself. However, it is now a cult film wrapped in multiple conspiracy theories and stories about Kubrick’s delusional perfectionism. The opening of the Stanley Film Center will keep that myth alive: we just hope that those in charge of the place keep room 237 well closed.

Do you want to receive the best movie and series recommendations in your email every Friday? Sign up for our Newsletter.