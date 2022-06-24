The second season of Classroom of the Elite will have 13 episodes — Kudasai

the distributor Cheer up listed the distribution information for the Blu-ray packages of the second season of the anime adaptation of the light novels written by Shougo Kinugasa and illustrated by Shunsaku Tomose, Classroom of the Elite (Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e). This information confirmed that this second season will have a total of thirteen episodes distributed in four Blu-ray releases, which will be released on the following dates:

Package 1 (episodes 1 to 4) – October 26, 2022.

– October 26, 2022. Pack 2 (episodes 5 to 7) – November 25, 2022.

– November 25, 2022. Pack 3 (episodes 8 to 10) – December 23, 2022.

– December 23, 2022. Pack 4 (episodes 11 to 13) – January 25, 2023.

This second season is scheduled to premiere on July 4 in Japan.while the platform Crunchyroll will handle its distribution in the West. In addition, a third season is also in production and is scheduled to premiere in 2023. For its part, Shougo Kinugasa Y Shunsaku Tomose they began publishing the light novels through the imprint MF Bunko J from the publisher MediaFactory in May 2015. The publisher published a total of fourteen volumes (including the intermediate ones: 4.5, 7.5 and 11.5) for the “First Year Arc”.

Production team

seiji kishi (Angel Beats!, Ansatsu Kyoushitsu, Danganronpa: Kibou no Gakuen to Zetsubou no Koukousei The Animation) Y Hiroyuki Hashimoto (Hataraku Maou-sama!, Sora no Otoshimono) are in charge of directing this second season at the studios milk .

(Angel Beats!, Ansatsu Kyoushitsu, Danganronpa: Kibou no Gakuen to Zetsubou no Koukousei The Animation) Y (Hataraku Maou-sama!, Sora no Otoshimono) are in charge of directing this second season at the studios . Yoshihito Nishoji (animator of the opening sequence of the first season of the series) is in charge of animation direction, while Kazuaki Morita is in charge of character design.

(animator of the opening sequence of the first season of the series) is in charge of animation direction, while is in charge of character design. Hayato Kazano is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts.

is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts. Ryou Takahashi (Arifureta Shokugyou from Sekai Saikyou, Citrus, SK8 The Infinity) is in charge of composing the soundtrack, with the collaboration of Kana Hashiguchi.

Synopsis for Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e (Classroom of the Elite)

From the outside, Koudo Ikusei High School looks like a utopia. Students enjoy great freedom, and yet it is among the best institutes in Japan. However, the reality is far from that. There are four classes, from A to D in order of merit, and only the best receive benefits. Kiyotaka Ayanokouji is a student in Class D, where the school sends its worst trash. There he meets the unsociable Suzune Horikita, who is sure that she was assigned there by mistake, and wishes to climb the ranks to reach Class A, and the beautiful Kikyou Kushida, whose goal is to make as many friends as possible. Although permanence in school is eternal, permanence in classes is not, and students can use any method they deem convenient to climb positions…

Font: Cheer up

(c)衣笠彰梧・KADOKAWA刊/ようこそ実力至上主義の教室へ 2 製作委員会