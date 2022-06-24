The proposals of the pharmaceutical profession to the challenges of the SNS, the Social Strategy and the Digital Agenda, milestones of this exercise

The General Council of Official Associations of Pharmacists publishes, once again, its Sustainability Report based on the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) Standards, a report that includes the performance of the organization during 2021 in the different areas: professional and political, relationships institutional, professional development, innovation in products and services, research and health promotion, as well as the work carried out by the national committees.

The document, presented during the Assembly of Presidents, also highlights the main milestones achieved, among which the proposals of the pharmaceutical profession to the challenges of the SNS, the Social Strategy – an instrument that seeks to channel the work of pharmacists in favor of a society fairer and more equal – and the Digital Agenda, with tools that promote the creation of a network of pharmacies with greater capacity and quality of care.

The Social Strategy stands as the roadmap to convert the community pharmacy into a socio-health space, capable of creating different care and social circuits that contribute to addressing the global challenges of the 2030 Agenda, through action on five priority axes: patients, children, women, the elderly and vulnerable groups.

For its part, the Digital Agenda reinforces the process of transformation and humanization of the sector thanks to the development of 28 initiatives organized in five other axes: healthcare innovation, patient safety, commitment to social and territorial cohesion, catalysing and accelerating the ecological transition of more than 22,000 pharmacies, and communication, immediacy and transparency as keys to efficiency.

To these two projects are added the rest that were already part of the strategy in previous years and that in 2021 have been maintained and consolidated. Among others, within the field of care, the progress of collaborative dispensing between hospital and community pharmacy stands out, the strengthening of the “Mi Farmacia Asistencial” project to provide patients with Professional Pharmaceutical Assistance Services in a network or the inclusion of the pharmaceutical sector in the Forum of the Health Professions.

On the other hand, in the social sphere, the action protocol against gender violence, the network of pharmacies against loneliness or the promotion of environmental care have been strengthened. And, lastly, in the digital field, in addition to the consolidation of the private electronic prescription – which complements the public and the mutual – there has been a growth of platforms such as FarmaHelp, CISMED or Nodofarma Verification, in addition to the creation of the new corporate website, www.farmaceuticos.com.

Initiatives that demonstrate the dedication and commitment of the more than 78,000 registered pharmacists who, during 2021, have continued to demonstrate their essential role, not only in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, but also in the construction of a professional health system and accessible.

