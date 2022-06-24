the negotiation – Libero Quotidiano





The Sheikh’s Words Al-Khelaifi appeared as enigmatic on Neymar Jr: “There are only motivated players who believe in the club, otherwise they are sold”, his words summarized. And for the Brazilian, the future in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower is not certain, so much so that PSG is not happy with his performance. And according to rumors from the Spainhis return to the Barcelona could be realized for “only” 50 million euros, practically on sale. In the end, however, this was not the case. As reported by José Alvarez Hayawell-known Spanish journalist from El Chiringuitoin fact, Barcelona would have received some calls from intermediaries of the Parisian club, one above all Zahavi pines, Neymar’s agent. However, Alvarez Haya stressed that the Brazilian is not part of the Blaugrana’s plans.





The journalist: “Barça is now thinking only of Lewandowski” – “At the moment Barcelona are not contemplating the Neymar option because they are focused on negotiating with Lewandowski“, declared the journalist. Without forgetting the difficult economic situation that the Catalan club is experiencing, for which another operation at such high figures is almost impossible at the moment.





El Chiringuito: suggestion not to be excluded – The suggestion, second El Chiringuitois not to be totally excluded, considering Neymar’s love, never hidden, for Barcelona and the good relationship between him and The door, as well as the one between President Blaugrana and Zahavi. On the other hand, the PSG is also experiencing a profound crisis. The budget is in the red of 300 million euros and, despite the market objectives (Skriniar, Renato Sanches…), Al-Khelaifi’s team would be in great need of cash with some divestments.