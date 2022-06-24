“The funniest Marvel movie. Christian Bale is terrifying”

MADRID, June 24. (CultureLeisure) –

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters July 8but some lucky ones have already had the opportunity to see Taika Waititi’s movie. On Twitter they have already come to light first reactions which are, for the most part, quite positive.

“This is the funniest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.. The jokes are excellent, as is the cast. Christian Bale is obviously also terrifying as Gorr. But the plot stayed flat and no bets. I’m not sure if it’s a Thor problem or a MCU problem for not having a great villain,” explained Eric Italiano of The Post-Credit Podcast.

#ThorLoveAndThunder is the funniest movie in the MCU. The jokes are excellent as is the cast delivering them. Christian Bale, obviously, is also terrifying as #hat BUT, the plot felt flat and stakeless. Not sure if that’s a #Thor problem or an MCU-without-a-big-bad problem. pic.twitter.com/G6XP9EyL0Y – Eric Italiano (@ericitaIiano) June 24, 2022

“Another classic Thor adventure! Thor: Love And Thunder It’s everything I wanted it to be. Big, colorful and weird Guns N’ Roses powered battles with a hopelessly romantic story about discovering love in unexpected places. Christian Bale and Russell Crowe are especially cool. And Korg!” said Erik Davies, staff writer for Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes.

Another classic Thor adventure! #ThorLoveAndThunder is everything I wanted it to be. Big, colorful, weird Guns N’ Roses-fueled battles to go w/ a hopelessly romantic story about discovering love in unexpected places. Christian Bale & Russell Crowe are especially great. And Korg! pic.twitter.com/fu0gTUuMRj — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 24, 2022

“It’s predictably hilarious, but unexpectedly personal and sincere. The performances of Christian bale and Natalie Portman really shine, while Waititi tells an emotional story. I think this may be my favorite Thor movie,” revealed Richard Nebens of The Direct.

#ThorLoveAndThunder is predictably hilarious yet unexpectedly personal and heartfelt. Christian Bale and Natalie Portman’s performances truly shine while Waititi delivers an emotional story. I think this may be my favorite Thor movie. pic.twitter.com/i7BpmQHvQ1

— Richard Nebens – The Direct (@RichardNebens) June 24, 2022

“I saw Thor: Love And Thunder. It can’t quite match the visual or comedic awesomeness of Ragnarok, but Taika Waititi makes up for it with an emotionally mature Marvel movie. She is also very funny (Natalie has jokes) and presents one of the most impressive visual sequences in the history of the MCU“, advanced Jake Kleinman, editor of Inverse.

I saw #ThorLoveAndThunder. It can’t quite match the visual or comedy bombast of Ragnarok, but Taika Waititi makes up for it with an emotionally mature Marvel movie. It’s also very funny (Natalie’s got jokes) and features one of the most stunning visual sequences in MCU history. — Jake (@jacobkleinman) June 24, 2022

“Thor: Love And Thunder gets better when it doesn’t desperately try to recapture the magic of Ragnarok. Most of the humor doesn’t fit as well as the first time, but Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale do their best“reads a tweet from Andrew J. Salazar, editor of Discussing Film and Geeks Of Color.

#ThorLoveAndThunder gets better when it’s not trying to desperately recapture the magic of Ragnarok. Most of the humor doesn’t land as well as it did the first time, but Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, & Christian Bale do the best with it. More coming soon to @DiscussingFilm pic.twitter.com/2jkZD8TJAi — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) June 24, 2022

“Thor: Love And Thunder is great. Best Phase 4 movie behind Shang-Chi and No Way Home. I laughed. I cried. Then I laughed and cried some more, in that order. Natalie Portman finally gets her due. Jane Foster is more than worthy of being Mighty ThorInsider’s Kirsten Acuna opined.