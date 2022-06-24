The fight for the top: who has more money between Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather

At this time, the economic situation of Floyd Mayweather It is commented on by thousands of users through digital platforms. There are many who began to wonder about the income of professionals who work in boxing, so it is worth comparing the fortune of the American with that of Mike Tyson.

According to several media specialized in this kind of subject, Floyd Mayweather He knew how to build an empire that extends to 1,100 million dollars, while his compatriot barely reaped 10 million of the American currency. This information completely surprised each of the followers of the former world champion.

Floyd Mayweather made his professional debut in 1996.

It is worth noting that the one born in Grand Rapids obtained a good part of this income in one of the last evenings that had him as the protagonist versus Conor McGregor. In turn, based on the large number of fans that he has in his personal accounts on social networks, he made fascinating commercial agreements with very prominent brands.

