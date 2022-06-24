The fight for the top: who has more money between Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather

At this time, the economic situation of Floyd Mayweather It is commented on by thousands of users through digital platforms. There are many who began to wonder about the income of professionals who work in boxing, so it is worth comparing the fortune of the American with that of Mike Tyson.

According to several media specialized in this kind of subject, Floyd Mayweather He knew how to build an empire that extends to 1,100 million dollars, while his compatriot barely reaped 10 million of the American currency. This information completely surprised each of the followers of the former world champion.

Floyd Mayweather made his professional debut in 1996.

It is worth noting that the one born in Grand Rapids obtained a good part of this income in one of the last evenings that had him as the protagonist versus Conor McGregor. In turn, based on the large number of fans that he has in his personal accounts on social networks, he made fascinating commercial agreements with very prominent brands.

These are complex moments that you have to go through Floyd Mayweather. Like Mike Tyson, the famous man will have to shuffle and give again if he wants to become one of the richest men on the planet again. There is no doubt that the job offers will rain down on the media after the rumor of his bankruptcy has been installed.

Floyd Mayweather entered the Hall of Fame

Despite the fact that bad news is strongly present in his daily routine, in recent weeks, the American was recognized for his career in this environment. Those in charge of the Hall of Fame included him in this select list and generated great emotion in each of those who closely followed this ceremony.

Floyd Mayweather has 27 knockout wins

With tears in the eyes, Floyd Mayweather He thanked this award and assured that it was the best thing that happened to him throughout his extensive sports career. From now on, the media will have to think about how to recover. There is no doubt that the help of their fans will be essential to get ahead as soon as possible.