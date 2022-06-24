The eccentric sandals that Antonela Roccuzzo wore on Lionel Messi’s birthday

Antonella Roccuzzo Y Leo Messi They are one of the most famous couples in the world. For the photos, they are always smiling and with outfits of the moment. This time, they posed together for the soccer player’s birthday in high-impact costumes.

I also read: On vacation with Rodrigo de Paul, Tini Stoessel posed in a microbikini from a yacht in Miami

Antonela Roccuzzo with neon sandals

Antonella Roccuzzo chose a outfits black and white: set of high waist bodycon mini skirt Y crop top with psychedelic print. Your most striking and eccentric choice? She added color to her look nails on sandals with platform and XXL rectangular heel in neon green very vibrant and shockingone of the dyes that sweeps the world of fashion and one of the most chosen by the famous.

As a complement, he wore a mini bag in black. The footballer opted to wear a more classic wardrobe and showed himself with blue jeans, white short-sleeved shirt and some sports shoes in off-white.

Antonela Roccuzzo and Leo Messi posed together for Instagram (Photo: Instagram/antonelaroccuzzo).

Úrsula Corberó and Katy Perry joined the neon green boom

Katy Perry It is an undisputed icon of fashion worldwide. For social networks, he showed one of his latest fashion bets and swept the likes on his Instagram profile: long sleeve sweetheart neckline dress with shoulder pads, very close to the body.

She combined it with a hairstyle of very high and tight buna very striking makeup and shocking based on shadows in earth tones and very thick mascara, and some matching sandals with stiletto heel.

Katy Perry joined the boom of neon tones. (Photo: Instagram/@katyperry).

crowned the look with silver jewelry: coin drop earrings and a flower shaped ring.

from Europe, Ursula Corbero was photographed wearing a look high summer in neutral tones to which he also added a touch of color. Following current fashion trends, the actress wore a set of black muscle shirt and colored shorts beige which she complemented with the star accessory: a type wallet baguette in neon greenwith crocus texture.

Úrsula Corberó posed with a black shirt and a neon green bag (Photo: Instagram/ursulolita).

He crowned the high-impact bet with front mini braids in the hair and a design of nail art that destroys everything in the world beauty: french girl in pink and black. As if this were not enough, a make up to imitate shadows in shades naked for the eyelids, rosy blush on the cheeks and a purple lipstick with matte finish.

Úrsula Corberó posed with a look in neutral tones and a touch of color (Photo: Instagram/ursulolita).

Follow us at @estilotn and find out everything new in fashion and beauty.