The docuseries directed by Ethan Hawke, The Last Movie Stars, already has a release date

A premiere date has been confirmed for HBO Max Original The Last Movie Starsa six-part docuseries from actor-writer-director Ethan Hawke that celebrates one of Hollywood’s most iconic and enduring romances.

The Last Movie Stars revolves around the fascinating life and love story of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. It is directed by four-time Academy Award nominee Hawke, who previously directed the acclaimed 2014 documentary about pianist Seymour Bernstein called Seymour: An Introduction. Academy Award-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese serves as executive producer. The Last Movie Stars first premiered at the South by Southwest film festival in March before going on to screen in the Cannes Classics section of the Cannes Film Festival in May.

A long-abandoned project Newman commissioned from his friend and two-time Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Stewart Stern has a central role in the docuseries. Stern, at Newman’s request, conducted interviews with family, friends, and collaborators Elia Kazan, Sidney Lumet, Karl Malden, Sidney Pollack, Gore Vidal, Jacqueline Witte, and Woodward, among many others, for a planned autobiography. Newman himself was also interviewed by Stern. In this interview, they discussed his younger years, his first marriage, his affair with Woodward, his personal demons, and the devastating loss of his son Scott Newman to a drug overdose.

In addition to these interviews, Hawke also enlisted actors such as Karen Allen, George Clooney, Oscar Isaac, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Zoe Kazan, Laura Linney, and Sam Rockwell to lend their voices to segments of the original interview transcripts. Hawke also interviewed some of Newman’s daughters to get another insider’s perspective on the couple and their private lives, and also interviewed Sally Field and Scorsese to learn their views on Woodward and Newman’s careers and what made them so inspiring. .

“It is an honor to be able to share the inspiring life and love story of Joanne and Paul with the public this summer. I’m especially excited that a project we’ve put so much heart and soul into now has its home on HBO Max, a platform known for celebrating and championing the documentary art form,” said Hawke.

Woodward and Newman met in the early 1950s during a Broadway production of the romantic drama, Picnic. Some of her collective and individual credits include The Long, Hot Summer, The Hustler, The Three Faces of Eve, Mr. and Mrs. Bridge, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and Rachel, Rachel. As a couple, they managed to focus their fame on art, racing, social justice, and human rights and managed to balance their busy careers with a fulfilling marriage that lasted from 1958 until Newman’s death in 2008.

