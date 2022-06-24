The ‘château’ of Angelina and Brad Pitt’s endless divorce

ORn chateau in Provence has reopened the wounds between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Immersed in a divorce that has lasted six years, Pitt has sued his ex for selling Yuri Shefler, a Russian businessman who owns brands like Stolichnaya, his stake in a farm and winery they bought in 2008.

It is Château Miraval, 80 km from Saint-Tropez, a 500-hectare property – 30 of them dedicated to the production of rosés – that they initially rented to attend the Cannes festival; They then fell in love with the place and ended up paying $60 million for it.

The place was the scene of his intimate wedding (just 22 guests), in 2014

Renovated by the couple, the chateau, which has a lake, swimming pool, jacuzzi, several gyms, 35 rooms and six small houses to accommodate guests, it was once a renowned recording studio –AC/DC, Pink Floyd (part of their legendary TheWall was recorded there), Sting, Sade or the Gypsy Kings are on the list of former tenants – until the couple arrived.

