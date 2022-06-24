The best summer hits from 2000 to today (IV)

LUIS M. LOPEZ The Gran Canarian palms Friday, June 24, 2022, 9:14 p.m.



The song of 2019: “Señorita”, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello



Globally, the most listened to song of the summer of 2019 was

Miss by Shaw Mendes and Camila Cabello. Many people don’t know that this Es was the second collaboration between Mendes and Cabello after “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015.

Miss won several awards from the MTV Video Music Awards. In this way, the “more lively” tone that the latest summer hits had been having is changed for something calmer and more sensual. However, we must bear in mind that this song was the most listened to of the summer internationally.

If we rely solely on the data for our country, we can conclude that the c

The most listened to song of the summer of 2019 in Spain was Callaitaby Bad Bunny.

“Miss”, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. /



The song of 2020: «Safaera», Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy and Ñengo Flow



And the summer had rhythm again. 2020 was the year we had to stay home for three months, and during that time there were many songs that reached the top. However, in the summer period of that year there was one that stood out above all the others,

safaera. This theme in the purest reggaeton style was the perfect motivation to try to live a summer that would be the beginning of “the new normality”.

In case you’re wondering what the title of this thread means, the word

“safaera” refers to a colloquial word from Puerto Rico coming from the word “zafar”. It is common to say, for example, that someone “is loose” and that means that someone is loose, uninhibited, untied.

“Safaera”, Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy and Ñengo Flow. /



The song of 2021: “Good 4 U”, Olivia Rodrigo



In the summer of 2021 we met, worldwide, a new musical star, Olivia Rodrigo. And it is that Rodrigo changed acting in the Disney Channel series to dedicate himself fully to music. your theme

Good 4 U with a lively and rock tone, it was quickly placed at number 1 on the international charts.

If we rely solely on the data for our country, we can conclude that the most listened to song of the summer of 2021 in Spain was

Everything about youby Rauw Alejandro.

“Good 4 U”, Olivia Rodrigo



The song of the summer 2022: “Titi asked me”, Bad Bunny



Although this has just begun, we can get an idea of ​​the most listened to summer songs in 2022.

There are several candidates to fill that position among them Congratulations of Shakira and Rauw Alejandro or provence by Carol G.

But without a doubt the artist who is “hitting the hardest” is Bad Bunny. your new album

a summer without you he is asking for it everywhere. At the moment, one of the most listened to songs is

Titi asked me.

However, nothing has been decided yet. For now, let’s enjoy these songs!

«Titi asked me», Bad Bunny /



