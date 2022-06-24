The avenger with whom Natalie Portman wants Mighty Thor to share the screen

With the release of Thor: Love and Thunder closer and closer, we know more and more about Natalie Portman and her Mighty Thor. And it is that the actress has revealed which would be the heroine with whom she would like to team up.

Natalie Portman is looking forward to her Mighty Thor teaming up with…

when it was announced Thor: Love and Thunder, we were all surprised when we found out that Natalie Portman would return, although this time as Mighty Thor. And it is that this version of Jane Foster and the vision of Taika Waititi were the only reasons that made Portman reconsider returning to the MCU. In this way, Portman ended up accepting to rejoin Thor, Valkyrie and company in this new adventure.

However, it seems that Portman’s return to the MCU has been to stay. Mighty Thor promises to be a key character in this new stage of the MCU and that’s why Natalie Portman has already revealed which Avenger she’d like to team up with…Captain Marvel. Here are their statements:

I love Captain Marvel. Brie is a great friend of mine so it would be really fun.

Thus, Natalie Portman would love to see a team between Mighty Thor and Captain Marvel. The truth is that Portman is not completely misguided since it is not so far-fetched to think of seeing both heroines together. Mighty Thor seems to be a character with a lot of weight in the MCU and Captain Marvel has already achieved his importance after his role in the Infinity saga and her next movie, the marvels. Therefore, at the time of avengers 5most likely, Portman’s dream can be fulfilled and we see Jane Foster and Carol Danvers combat the dangerous threat together.

Thor: Love and Thunder It hits theaters on July 8. The film is directed by Taika Waititi and stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Christian Bale and Russell Crowe.

