The Alcañiz Cinema joins the international premiere of the Elvis Presley biopic

The Alcañiz cinema joins the international premiere of Elvis, the Esperanto biopic of the King of Rock which, led by Baz Luhrmann and starring Austen Butler in the role of Elvis La Pelvis and Tom Hanks as Tom Parker, represents the most Hollywood of the entire billboard. Almost a decade after directing Leonardo di Caprio in The Great Gatsby (2013), and more than twenty after the emblematic and unforgettable Moulin Rouge (2001), Baz Luhrmann returns with the long-awaited biography of the King of Rock Elvis Presley, in the biopic Elvis , with music again as the main protagonist.

Thirty-something Austin Butler has been chosen to play Elvis in a story centered on the artist through the prism of his complicated relationship with Colonel Tom Parker, his enigmatic manager, played by Tom Hanks: more than 20 years of complicity that includes the rise to unprecedented stardom, in the context of the cultural revolution and the loss of innocence in the United States. The film has been received by critics with good reviews in general.

Wonders Room

For its part, Cine Maravillas will screen Lightyear, an animated film spin-off of the Space Ranger from Toy Story, and Dominion, the latest installment in the Jurassic World Dinosaurs saga. Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum return in this film. The film is set after what happened at the end of The Fallen Kingdom, sequel to the trilogy directed by Juan Antonio Bayona. In its denouement, dinosaurs come to the lives of humans. A fragile balance will be established between them that will change the future and decide whether the dinosaurs are placed at the top of the predators or not.