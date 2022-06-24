The 4×4 SUV that takes Tom Holland to another level

Tom Holland is a lover of cars and everything that surrounds them. In his last film, “Uncharted”, he had to master an elite SUV. Next, a story of off road, adventures and the seventh art.

June 24, 2022 3:07 p.m.

The charismatic London actor, Tom Holland, yes he is having a meteoric career. Born in 1996, he began his path in dramatic art back in 2008, as a child. And that character was, nothing more and nothing less, than the main character of the musical billy elliot.

“The Devil all the time”, “Cherry”, “The Current War”, are just some of the projects where he made his versatility and charisma available. It is that, if we review his filmography, it is difficult to film so much in a period of so few years. That denotes a dedication and professionalism that does not need to be boasted about, but demonstrated.

In turn, of course, in 2015 a unique opportunity came into his hands. Marvel Studio He proposed a six-film contract, where he would play the legendary superhero spider-man. Holland has given Marvel a new air, giving it that adolescent freshness that peter parker he always carried with him in the comics.

Now, Holland is a devotee of automotive culture. He is knowledgeable about brands and features. For example, months ago, he publicly declared his love for the German factory porsche. But today we will not talk about Porsche.

We will talk Uncharted, the last movie filmed by good old Tom. This film is based on action and adventure, and is inspired by the video game series of the same name. Under the direction of Reuben Fleischeran elite cast was assembled where we can find Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali and Bryan Cranston.

Uncharted It was filmed in different parts of the world, since the adventures of the protagonists make them go from here to there, although it should be clarified that they focus on three: USA -particularly Los Angeles-, Spain Y Germany.

But today we want to concentrate on the hyundai tucson which was part of the shoot. The center of Hyundai Design in California worked to customize the Tucson for the big screen. Is about “Beast”, they also nicknamed her in hyundai. This SUV has reinforced bumpers, special off-road tires and bulky air intakes.

Let us remember that the hyundai tucson It has one of its strengths in the hybridization of its propulsion, since it has a Diesel engine and, in turn, electrical energy stored in its lithium-ion batteries. Generating 136 hp together and 320 Nm of torque.

All of this managed by a fully automatic 7-speed gearbox. The Tucson’s top speed is limited to 180 km/h, while its acceleration from 0-100 km/h is 11.6 seconds.

Now I ask you, reader, Did you know this “special” model of the Tucson?